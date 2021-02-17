WEST UNION — Technology apparently has caught up with the years-long debate about whether Fayette County should have one or two emergency dispatching operations. A loss of revenue for 911 systems also is playing a role.
City of Oelwein and Fayette County officials met Monday afternoon about potentially consolidating the dispatching systems of the Oelwein Police and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. They plan to meet again at 9:30 a.m. March 15 after more information, such as cost and capability of a new communications tower the county is considering.
The county would need to add up to two dispatcher positions to handle the call load from Oelwein, Sheriff Marty Fisher told the gathering, which included the County Board of Supervisors and Oelwein Mayor Brett DeVore, City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger, City Councilwoman Lynda Payne and Police Chief Jeremy Logan.
Aside from what Oelwein contributes to the county in property taxes, the city is offering to pay the county about $22,000 annually. That is a comparable per capita rate to what the cities of Fayette and West Union are now paying.
Only communities that have their own independent law enforcement agencies are being billed by the county for dispatching services, Logan said.
“I’m not on board with that, but I’ve come on board with the understanding of — we understand there has to be give and take to make this work,” Logan said. “So, I would encourage the board to consider our offer that’s comparable with what other communities are paying while we also maybe consider agreeing to during the next year forming a committee to explore better funding for the center.
“More than half the counties in Iowa fund their dispatch centers through the (emergency management) levy, and that’s equitable throughout the county for everyone to provide that fee for that service.”
County Board Chairwoman Jeanine Tellin affirmed that the county has agreements with Fayette and West Union that cover dispatch funding. She said such an agreement with Oelwein would be necessary. She was concerned about the funding burden, and supported talking further.
“I think there needs to be more discussion, for both sides, for all sides involved — EMA 911 — to get us all on the same track so we can move forward and have something positive,” she said.
This issue has arisen for multiple reasons, including that technology has reached the necessary level and owing to continual pressure as the county’s 911 Board decided to no longer pay for equipment for Oelwein’s center.
Mulfinger said the city has been watching the trends in dispatch operations and technology.
“To have two dispatch centers within one county is kind of an anomaly in Iowa,” he said, adding that he discusses the future of dispatch operations annually with Logan and they’ve seen other states moving toward more of a regional dispatch center model as technology improved.
The county’s 911 Board has for “several years” pressured the city to move this direction, Mulfinger said.
Those coupled with some personnel shifts led the city to decide “we need to get serious and talk to the county and look at this, even though we have been looking at it every year from our side.”
The change also allows the city to devote more resources to community policing, he said.
The continued advance in technology and a decision by the 911 Board in 2018 to cut funding to the Oelwein center are also key reasons, according to Logan.
“Our argument has always been we believe this is the best way to do it until we get the technology to make it work and we’re now there,” he said.
With the removal of 911 funds in 2018, Oelwein can no loner invest in the needed infrastructure for the center, he said.
The county is also deliberating what to do and spend for improvements to the sheriff’s dispatching system. They will hear a report Monday about a potential new communications tower that could cost millions.
“I would be very interested in getting a committee started,” Tellin said toward the end of the Tuesday meeting.
Mulfinger said when they meet again on March 15 the city will present information about levies used in other counties and “their success on it” as well as a committee format they would like to see to provide representation for the dispatch center.{div id=”i4c-dialogs-container”} {/div}