Oelwein and Fayette County officials plan to meet Tuesday about possibly merging emergency dispatching services. The meeting is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the courthouse in West Union.
Talks with the city about a possible consolidation led Sheriff Marty Fisher last month to request funding be added to the fiscal year 2021 county budget to cover personnel expenses if it happens.
The supervisors have indicated support for including the funding in case an agreement is reached, but raised concerns about how much Oelwein would pay toward the expanded county service.
Fisher talked with supervisors at their Jan. 18 meeting about the possible merger and then again Feb. 1.
County Board Chairwoman Jeanine Tellin said at the Feb. 1 meeting that the issue came up quickly and there are a lot of things to discuss, including funding from Oelwein.
“They should be paying their total fair share of what this is going to take,” she said.
At the Jan. 18 meeting, Supervisor Janell Bradley said: “We should be operating like a business and a business does not operate at a loss or operate where they are not ... (at least breaking even).”
Bradley suggested on Feb. 1 that this could be a good time to restructure emergency dispatching contracts, since the contract with the city of Fayette expires this year.
Supervisor Marty Stanbrough asked what would happen to Oelwein’s current dispatchers. Fisher expects to need to add two positions and said they will interview whoever applies.
The Daily Register contacted Oelwein Police Chief Jeremy Logan about the merger talks, which he hopes both governments will continue with open minds.
“We continually assess the feasibility of the services that we provide,” he said in a written statement. “With the advancements in technology, it is making it more feasible to merge into one dispatch center.”
Over the years, Oelwein and the Sheriff’s Office have cooperated to match technology, and future expenses will play a role in any decision.
“Additionally, the training expenses and future upgrades that will be necessary to maintain an independent dispatch center bring us to considering this consolidation,” Logan said.
He also said the county supervisors’ concerns are “initially natural.”
“This is an expense that Oelwein has taken on for many years, even though the Iowa Code calls for the county to provide dispatching services,” Logan said. “However, we have offered to pay the county a comparable per capita rate that is presently being paid by the City of Fayette and the City of West Union.”
City of Oelwein property owners do contribute to the county dispatch system through their property taxes collected for the county’s general services.
In Fayette County, the majority of taxable property value is rural $837,027,457. Urban areas account for $402,053,323. Oelwein provides the largest single municipal tax base with $162,668,441, plus $603,098 in agricultural property.