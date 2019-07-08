FAIRBANK — Two arrests have been made in a fight that broke out at a bar after Fairbank Island Days. An Oelwein couple is facing charges in Buchanan County Court.
Oelwein Police arrested Dillon John Sommerfelt, 32, and Brooke Renee Sommerfelt, 29, both of Oelwein, on Buchanan County warrants on Wednesday, June 26. They were transported to the Buchanan County Jail.
Dillon Sommerfelt is charged with simple misdemeanor assault.
Brooke Sommerfelt is charged with assault causing bodily injury or mental illness as well as the related counts of interference with official acts, and disorderly conduct — fighting or violent behavior.
At about 1:10 a.m., Sunday, June 23, Fairbank Police officers responded to a report of a fight inside Boyd’s Bar, according to court documents. When then-Police Chief Rick Deitrick arrived, the bartender was ordering everyone to leave and a fight continued outside involving the Sommerfelts and a woman, he reported.
Coming from another call, Klint Bentley — who would be appointed police chief the following Monday — arrived and spoke with the woman who said that Dillon Sommerfelt had punched her in the face and Brooke Sommerfelt bit her in the finger, which was bleeding badly.
Chief Deitrick reported that he saw Brooke Sommerfelt fighting and was also told Dillon Sommerfelt had assaulted a woman.
“Dillon Sommerfelt was identified as assaulting an individual so I had him go to his knees,” Deitrick wrote in a criminal complaint. “Brooke Sommerfelt was still out of control and pushing people and yelling. She disobeyed my orders to stop fighting, so I had to physically remove her away from the area (which was to the immediate right as you exited the bar). I moved her into the street and ordered her to move.”
Deitrick wrote that she continually yelled at him including saying that he “couldn’t touch her.”
“Most other people backed away,” he wrote.
The officers then spoke with multiple witnesses.
A Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputy assisted at the scene.
Dillon Sommerfelt posted a $300 bond and Brooke Sommerfelt posted a $1,000 bond to be released from the Buchanan County Jail.
Dillon Sommerfelt’s initial appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. July 17.
Brook Sommerfelt made her first appearance on the assault charge on Wednesday, July 3. The Waterloo Public Defender’s Office was appointed to represent her.