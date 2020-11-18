Three Oelwein cross country runners, two boys and a girl, were selected for Northeast Iowa All-Conference honors, Oelwein Schools activities director Nick Schauf told the School Board on Monday.
From the boys team, junior Brennan Sauser and sophomore Ray Gearhart were selected for NEIC First Team All-Conference honors. Sauser placed ninth at the conference championships, running the 5K in 18 minutes, 5.8 seconds (5:49.1 a mile) at Cresco on Oct. 13 while Gearhart was 12th in 18:11.4 (5:50.9 a mile).
From the girls team, freshman Libby Gearhart was selected for NEIC First Team All-Conference honors. She placed 15th at the conference championships at Cresco, running the 5K in 22:22.3 (7:11.6 a mile).