Oelwein dad sends gift of life across the ocean

Paul Yokas bounced his son Nolan on his knee, as he marveled at being a father now knowing the special bond dads feel with their kids. A mere seven months ago, he and his wife Olivia became parents and experienced the joy of starting their family together.
Friends and family held a baby shower in October before Nolan’s arrival. The event became the unlikely impetus for another chain of events linking Paul to a child half-a-world away.
Paul showed up at the end of the baby shower to help load up gifts. His wife’s cousin, Megan Crotts, asked him for a swab of DNA from his cheek as part of one of her class projects in her study of microbiology at the University of Iowa. Paul obliged as did everyone else at the party.
Crotts is a member of the “Love Your Melon” campus crew at Iowa, a charitable organization that benefits cancer research, creates fundraising events and also provides each child battling cancer with a warm beanie head covering. She has worked to collect as many DNA samples as she can to go into a database, hoping to create more matches of donors to help kids with cancer.
Paul didn’t think any more about it until he received an email from a non-profit medical team, DKMS, that he was a match to be a donor.
“They said only .03 percent are asked to donate from the vast database. Sometimes DNA sits in the system for years before a match is made, so to me it was really amazing,” Paul said. “They don’t tell you much about the recipient if you decide to donate, but I did learn it was a small child with leukemia somewhere in the United Kingdom.”
“I thought about our own son Nolan. It’s just an incredible feeling. I’d like to think if we were in that spot, someone would step up for us. So, I really didn’t have to think about it, I knew I would help if I could,” he said.
It was the first part of April when he got the news and the coronavirus pandemic was in full swing. There were added safety issues to be considered.
“I was in disbelief. I had completely forgotten about it. After the disbelief went away, I felt excitement knowing I had the chance to save a life. Then there was nervousness, having to do a complete medical operation and do it during COVID-19,” Paul said.
His loved ones were going down a similar emotional path, especially after processing they were in a nationwide quarantine, making any visit to a hospital very risky.
“As the time came closer to the procedure,” Paul said, “they understood that everything was going to be OK and they were all very supportive.”
The next was a two-step process of blood tests and a physical exam to see if he was a viable donor. Because of the pandemic, the doctors were able to combine the two steps into one to limit Paul’s exposure to outside elements. He was notified that he could indeed, be a donor for this unknown child.
Paul explained there are two main ways to donate — peripheral blood draw or bone marrow. Only 25 percent of donors choose to donate bone marrow, mostly because of the procedure involved.
The former Oelwein High School and UIU football player said he felt confident going with the bone marrow donation, having gone through a surgical procedure before for a torn ACL. So, on June 4 he traveled to a hospital in Chicago to become a bone marrow donor.
Paul said he was put under for the procedure which involved administering two syringes to his left and right pelvic bone and extracting bone marrow.
“It was an outpatient procedure. I went in at 6 a.m. and was discharged by 2 p.m. Other than some soreness and temporary fatigue, I was fine,” he said. “It’s now two weeks out and I am returning to normal.”
Paul said he didn’t ask many details because of confidentiality, just that it was a child with leukemia.
“It doesn’t matter the age of the recipient, but the importance was even more so when I learned it was a small child,” he said.
Paul graduated from Oelwein High School in 2010 and went on to earn a degree in accounting at Upper Iowa University where he played football for the Peacocks. Now a CPA, he works for a large accounting firm with an office in Waterloo, but has been working from home through the pandemic. He has also been an assistant football coach at the high school the last three years.
And now, Paul is preparing to celebrate his first Father’s Day. He is thinking not only of his loved ones here in Oelwein, but also of a father with a small child overseas and of playing a role in helping to save a life.
“It really puts everything into perspective,” he said.