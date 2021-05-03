The Husky Mart, the school-based enterprise at Oelwein High School, was among 246 enterprises achieving Gold Level Certification for the 2020-2021 school year and was recognized during DECA’s Virtual International Career Development Conference this April.
In Iowa, only Oelwein High School and Ames High School achieved this honor.
A school-based enterprise is an entrepreneurial operation in a school setting that provides goods and services to meet the needs of the market. The Husky Mart provides low calorie beverage and snack options, school supplies, and Husky apparel to students and staff at OHS.
SBEs are managed and operated by students providing hands-on learning experiences that reinforce classroom instruction. Gold Level SBEs have to meet 10 rigorous standards such as pricing, promotion, and financial analysis.
The Oelwein DECA members who wrote the comprehensive report to earn the certification were Alexa Berryman, Maria Rael, Natalie Crandall, and Libby Gearhart; with major contributions of the Business Management class of, Malayna Kiel, Laney Smith, Parker Sperfslage, Damon Melchert, Spencer Logan, Kennen Baldwin and Brady Mayen. The Husky Mart is in its fifth year of operation, achieving the Gold Level Certification each year.