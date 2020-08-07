Students will be returning to the Parkside Elementary and Sacred Heart school buildings this fall, according to updates to the Oelwein Community School District’s Return to Learn plan, which will be presented to the School Board for approval on Monday.
The School Board will meet at 7 p.m. in the High School library.
According to an executive summary by Superintendent Josh Ehn of the plan, students up to grade 4 will be spread out among Little Husky Learning Center, Wings Park Elementary, Sacred Heart and Parkside.
Sacred Heart Catholic School ceased operations at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
Parkside Elementary was closed prior to the 2018-19 school year when the school district merged Parkside with Wings Park Elementary and moved fifth graders to Oelwein Middle School.
Students will be organized into groups — or pods — to facilitate social distancing recommended to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 illness. Students will remain with their learning pod group all day long. They will not intermix with other pods.
Students in JK and Kindergarten will be at the Little Husky Learning Center. Grade 1 will be at Parkside. Grades 2-3 will be at Wings Park. Grade 4 will be at Sacred Heart Elementary.
Also among the adjustments in the plan is that the first day of school for students in Kindergarten through grade 4 will now be Aug. 25. The school hours for these students will be 8:05 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., but bussing and dismissal times may vary.
The board will also vote on transferring of $7,099.98 in CARES Act money to the Nutrition Fund for Parkside kitchen equipment.
For the higher grades, 5-12, the Return to Learn plan says they will begin the year using a hybrid model split between in-person and online distance learning to achieve the 50% in-person attendance mandated by Gov. Kim Reynolds. Students will be divided into groups — Cohort A or B — by last name and they will alternate their time in the school buildings. The plan includes acknowledgement that adjustments may need to be made because of family situations, such as child care.
The first day of school for these grades will be Aug. 20 and their school times will be 8:10 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.
Some of the other plan changes involve:
• Requiring students, staff and visitors to have face coverings in their possession and to wear them when social distancing cannot be maintained. This includes athletics.
• Reducing the length of preschool sessions.
• The full K-12 online schooling option, which allows students to still participated in extra-curriculars and co-curricular classes such as band and choir.
• Requiring wellness and temperature checks for every individual that enters school buildings.
• Suspension of all open campus privileges for high school students.