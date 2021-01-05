Oelwein Community Schools administration doesn’t anticipate “much of an uptick” in revenue for next school year.
With an April 15 deadline looming for districts to turn in their budgets for next fiscal year, school boards and administrators are awaiting funding decisions from the governor and the Legislature.
The Legislature convenes on Jan. 11. Gov. Kim Reynolds is set to give her state of the state address on Jan. 12, in which she often suggests a funding level for public schools.
Then, the Legislature must set the supplemental state aid growth rate for schools within 30 days of submission of the governor’s budget. Reynolds’ budget is due by Feb. 1.
School district bond resolutions are due to the state by May 3.
Acknowledging the turbulence of the pandemic, Oelwein business manager Michael Rueber indicated doubts as to an uptick in revenue next fiscal year. He discussed the general philosophies driving budgeting considerations for next year.
“We do not anticipate, nor do we have reason to believe, there will be much of an uptick in revenue year over year from (fiscal year) 2021 to FY22,” Rueber said.
“It doesn’t seem like that long ago we were talking about the 2020-2021 school year budget, finalizing those plans, and then March hit and nothing has been the same anywhere since then,” Rueber said. “At any rate, some things do remain the same, and that leads me to our weighted list of considerations for the 2021-2022 school year budget.
“First and foremost, our top priority is financial solvency for the district,” he said. “Every decision we make is weighted by the downstream effects it will have financially on the district. Our goal is to be as efficient with the taxpayers’ money entrusted to us as possible. Our board and administrative team know this is the number one priority in making decisions on how best to serve our students and the community.
“Without solvency, everything else we talk about here is (pardon the pun) academic — we have to be able to pay all of the bills year in and year out, before taking on any additional projects.
“Student impact would be a close second to financial solvency, only because if we’re not solvent, that impacts the students more than anything else,” Rueber said. “We have the goal of making our district a destination district — we want everyone at Oelwein Schools (enrolled, employed, et cetera) to want to be here. In order to do that, we realize we need to make the day-to-day experience positive. We have seen some positive strides in regards to open enrollment as well as overall staff morale — our goal is to continue to build on these positive strides.
A third consideration is community impact.
“Community impact goes hand in hand with student impact — decisions we make have effects on not only staff, students, and parents, but also the community as a whole (e.g. building or renovating/flipping homes with the student construction program, educating the next generation for jobs in the community, renovating our facilities, tax rate impacts to our tax base),” Rueber said. “We are proud of our community and want to make sure to make decisions that instill pride in our district with our community members as well.
Global considerations affecting the national and state levels are also considerations.
“It’s difficult to sidestep issues or factors that are impacting districts across the country,” he said. “(Superintendent Josh) Ehn likes to take the perspective of our district not facing unique problems — I agree with that sentiment. I do think our district has responded to outside/global factors in unique and creative ways (e.g. opening an accredited online school option to cope with pandemic circumstances, setting up the pod and hybrid models for students attending in person, et cetera.). I look forward to 2021 in hopes that it will be less bumpy, but knowing how we responded to the challenges presented in 2020, I am confident in our ability to face the future together.
“State level decisions,” are likewise a factor, he said. “Our representatives in Des Moines make a lot of decisions that impact our budget process in February. We need to go into each budget year with a set of assumptions, and Mr. Ehn is talented at reading the tea leaves and language used in press releases from our legislators. He is also very active in discussing the strengths and opportunities within our district with them on a regular basis. This interaction and partnership is essential in ensuring a functional future relationship between state and local government.”
The state has a formula for determining state funding for schools.
“The district cost per pupil, plus regular allowable growth (supplemental state aid), is multiplied by a district’s adjusted or weighted enrollment to arrive at the district cost,” according to the Legislative Services Agency. The uniform levy, state foundation aid, and additional levy in each district combine to fund the district cost per pupil amount.
Oelwein’s certified enrollment currently stands at 1,326.5, up from the 2019-20 certified enrollment of 1,320.