OELWEIN — The city’s newest feature designated for its canine friends and visitors was officially opened Thursday afternoon. The Oelwein Dog Park located on the south end of City Park provides dogs and their owners with fenced in grassy areas for both small and large dogs.
Disposable doggy bags and a receptacle are also on site for owners to pick up after their pets.
The Dog Park project was spearheaded by Parks Superintendent Josh Johnson and Pawsitively Oelwein chair Ashley Kunkle Ehn, a little over a year ago. The two made presentations separately and together to various organizations that helped with funding for the park.
A grant of $27,266 from Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation to the Oelwein Parks and Recreation Department helped to put the final pieces together for the park. The Oelwein Rotary Club took an active interest, writing and matching a Rotary District #5970 Foundation grant for $3,900 toward the project. Other contributors with both funding and sweat equity include Oelwein Lions, Pawsitively Oelwein and the City of Oelwein, and local citizens who volunteered time toward the project.
“My favorite thing about this town is that on any project like this, it becomes a community project, with support coming in from many organizations and individuals,” said Josh Ehn, past Rotary president.
The park’s 1.7 acres is fenced off with black PVC covered chain-link fencing that is 5 feet high. A concrete parking area and sidewalk is handicap accessible and features a leashing/unleashing space prior to entering the park where pets can run, play catch, and try out the pieces of play equipment stationed there. A drinking fountain for both pets and humans is also available to rehydrate after playtime. There is also a bench outside the fence to watch the dogs having fun in their special park.
Dog owners have the responsibility of seeing that their dogs meet dog park terms of being registered with the city, up-to-date on vaccinations, and socially adapted to other dogs and people.
Kunkle-Ehn said she hopes that with local hotels being dog-friendly and the campground in the park, the new Oelwein Dog Park will become a destination for pet owners, too, or a stop-over to let dogs stretch their legs while traveling.
City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger was among those on hand for the new opening. As the incoming Rotary president, his pride in the new facility is two-fold.
“I am really excited that the city has this to offer pet owners. It is also a bonus to get more use out of the City Park, which is something we want to see more of,” he said.
The Oelwein Dog Park hours are the same as park hours, sunrise to sunset, every day.