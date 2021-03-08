Oelwein’s Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh broke a record when it opened on Labor Day Weekend. The store saw the most customers come in the door for a Dollar Fresh opening day.
“The amount of people waiting in cars for us to open, you could tell it was going to be a good opening,” said Store Manager Matt Nelson. “There was a good feel to it.”
Since then, the store at 1345 S Frederick Ave., has added staff and is staying involved in the community.
These days, the store is now operating three self-checks plus two manned register lanes. As of late-February, it was up six employees since opening. Of the 61-person staff, 13 are full-time. That includes “a majority” of Dollar Fresh Pharmacy Manager Erica Bushaw’s team from Oelwein Family Pharmacy.
“We have an amazing team of dedicated staff that takes great pride in their work,” Nelson said. “We wear the Dollar Fresh brand on our hearts, and want nothing more than to satisfy the citizens of Oelwein, and run a successful business."
“We’ve maintained a steady volume,” Nelson said Feb. 1. “We have some really good momentum, and looking to keep it going.”
The store is also serving the community by distributing coronavirus vaccine, although supply has been admittedly limited.
“If businesses want to vaccinate employees, it’s no cost,” Nelson said, noting he had been reaching out to area employers. “I’m just planting seeds right now… As soon as we get to the different tiers and the vaccine becomes more available (it’s) something we’d love to help the community out with.”
Hy-Vee had been eyeing Oelwein for a while, Nelson told a crowd of Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Ambassadors and guests at a ribbon-cutting ceremony the night before the doors opened to the general public.
STAFF MEMBERS
The management team is Nelson; Melissa Appleby, back office manager; Wes Mueller, grocery manager; Nick Wenner, perishables manager; Austin Sullivan, grocery manager; Jacob Pauling, perishables manager; and Erica Bushaw, pharmacy manager.
Nelson has been with Hy-Vee since 2005. At age 16, he began as a cashier at Hy-Vee Drug in Cedar Rapids. He has worked at five Hy-Vees in various positions. He and his family moved to the community last fall for what he said is his first store manager position.
Nelson said he spends most of his time directing traffic, “trying to organize my week, and plan everyone else’s week.”
He prizes the sense of accomplishment his job gives.
“I love watching people grow as employees or managers,” he added. “That’s the best part.”
He and his wife welcomed a daughter, Savanna Shawn Nelson, on Nov. 30, and five days later, Nelson was competing in the Oelwein Grinch contest, a volunteer-run fundraiser for the Oelwein Community Kitchen Cupboard annually sponsored by Oelwein Chamber and Area Development as part of Old Tyme Christmas.
“I was honored to even be nominated,” said Nelson.
Aside from the Grinch contest, the Oelwein store donated 25 meal kits to the Oelwein Community Kitchen Cupboard in time for Thanksgiving 2020.
ESTABLISHING A STORE
Hy-Vee acquired several former Shopkos around the state earlier this year to convert to Dollar Fresh locations.
"The vacant Shopko building available in Oelwein was a great fit for their new Dollar Fresh model of store," OCAD Executive Director Deb Howard told the Daily Register. "The company also purchased adjacent ground around the building site."
OCAD and the city of Oelwein worked with Hy-Vee officials to assist with details to get the project completed, according to Howard. The city also approved a tax increment financing incentive for the project.
WHAT'S A DOLLAR FRESH?
Travis Wirth, district store director for Dyersville, Oelwein and Independence, explained the difference between a Dollar Fresh and a regular Hy-Vee to the Ambassadors crowd as the store prepared to open.
“Hy-Vee and the Dollar Fresh are two totally different brands,” Wirth said. “With the Dollar Fresh, you’re getting more deals here and lower prices than any Hy-Vee store. I will tell you as someone who worked with Hy-Vee Food Store since 1999, when you walk the pricing and see how many deals are here, it is unparalleled to anything you’ll find in a Hy-Vee.
"So you’ll find more deals and lower prices here with that same consistent fresh produce and high quality meat department you’ve come to know with Hy-Vee. So it’s really the best of both worlds. It’s a smaller format store so you can get in and out.”
The store boasts a “wall of value” and dollar items, two discount areas located by the pharmacy.
To keep prices low, the company actively seeks deals and efficiencies.
The store also offers curbside grocery pickup with its Aisles Online services. For those with a mobile device, the Aisles Online app has a tab for the pharmacy.
It also has a shoe department and Joe Fresh apparel.
Store hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. all week.
Pharmacy hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekends.
Facebook users can follow @OelweinDollarFresh. With questions, call 319-283-7500.