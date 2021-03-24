This past Saturday, Oelwein Dollars for Scholars held a Barbeque Drive Up Fundraiser with proceeds going to provide scholarship aid for OCHS graduates. The fundraiser was a huge success as a result of all the community support received.
A big thank you goes out to these organizations & businesses who helped in different ways. Community Bank of Oelwein supported the fundraiser financially by partnering with DFS to purchase supplies & groceries needed. T & T Barbeque (Thyron & Terri Mathews) donated their time & talents to prepare an excellent meal for all who attended. Our location was courtesy of the American Legion and worked perfectly for our drive- up plan. Fareway Grocery provided quality food items used for the meal at reasonable cost or donation. As always, the publicity given DFS events by the Oelwein Register helped get the word out to all. So many senior students and their parents answered our request for workers for all the jobs needed to make an event like this run smoothly. Last, but certainly not least, the community members that showed up to support this fundraiser by purchasing meals & even giving generous tips towards the scholarship fund.
As a result of the partnership with these organizations, ALL funds generated from this event will go directly to provide scholarships for Oelwein graduates. In a year when many Oelwein families have experienced financial hardships due to the Pandemic, the need for students in our community to get aid to continue their education is being met through the generosity of the people & businesses of Oelwein.
Oelwein Dollars for Scholars appreciates all those who partnered with us and the people of Oelwein and surrounding areas for their support of this event and DFS in general. Oelwein should be proud of the many ways they support our youth!
Oelwein Dollars for Scholars Board
Linda Ridihalgh, Kathy Lenth, Margaret Damge, Rose Ubben, Helen Heitz,
Sharon Link, Dana Meyers, Missy Rau, Andrea Williams, Heather Bradley,
Heidi Roete, Katy Solsma Bell, Christy Nielsen