OELWEIN — The city of Oelwein has once again received a Tree City USA designation by Trees Forever. City Park Superintendent Josh Johnson said the city has also received a $5,000 grant from a collaboration between Trees Forever and Alliant Energy’s Branching Out program.
Johnson explained this year’s focus of the collaboration was to help communities that suffered tree losses from the August derecho and the destructive emerald ash borer infestation. He said Oelwein continues to see its urban canopy hit by the invasive pest.
“The funds are specific for planting and replanting areas where trees were lost. It is traditionally awarded in the spring and we do the planting in the fall after we have planned out how to spend the award,” Johnson said.
The park superintendent says there are lots of projects for park and rec this year. He and employees are getting the pool ready to have a swimming season this year after being idle for 2020 due to the pandemic. A $5,000 grant from the R.J. McElroy Trust is being used for new umbrellas for the lifeguard stands, and an umbrella canopy for the top of the waterslide.
“People will see some new pieces added to the aquatic center this year,” Johnson said, adding that the fee schedule should be coming out in April.
At Red Gate Park, a new shelter combined with modern bathroom facilities will be built where the former shelter stood that was destroyed along with most trees and playground equipment in a March 28, 2020 tornado. Johnson said a grant from the R.J. McElroy Trust for $8,000 was used to purchase new playground equipment that employees will be putting up this spring.
The city is continuing to build up its trail system with the new trail segment No. 1, thanks to a grant from Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation. The new segment starts at the pool up to Fifth Street Northeast. It is eight-foot wide concrete and all handicap accessible. It continues from Fifth to Sixth Street Northeast and from there the trail heads west as a marked portion of Sixth Street, across North Frederick Avenue and west to Great Western Avenue. Johnson said the rest of the trail, which is planned to follow parallel to the railroad tracks south to the viaduct, depends on the easement that is currently being worked out with the railroad.
He said in addition to the trail segment, Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation was very instrumental in completion of the dog park at City Park and Diamond 3 improvements at Wings Park.
There were some questions recently on Facebook asking when the dog park will be open. Johnson explained the dog park is open all the time, but the road is still gated because it’s too soft for vehicle traffic. People can park their vehicles by the gate and walk their dogs back to the dog park if they wish.
Johnson is also getting excited about the new disc golf course being created at City Park. While the disc golf course at Platt Park is nine holes, the one at City Park will be 18 holes and more challenging.
“It will be pretty cool, going back and forth across the creek. More accessible and usable space has been created and I’m sure we will see more people come to play. It is becoming a popular sport that doesn’t require great physical prowess to enjoy,” he said.
The campground at City Park will open in mid-April with new campground host Ray Crandall welcoming campers. Johnson said he is still looking for a few people to fill positions on park staff, cemetery and pool. Additionally, he is open to volunteers that might want to help on a project.
“We have lots of projects going on this year. Go to the website Oelwein.fun and people can see the projects and sign up for something they may like. The parks belong to all of us, so it’s always nice to see citizens take active roles in helping with projects,” Johnson said.