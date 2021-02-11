Oelwein elementary teachers shared some activities their students did to mark the 100th day of school, which fell on Friday, Jan. 29.
Trixie Reed’s second-graders at Wings Park Elementary exercised:
• Their spelling, writing and math muscles with worksheets. They got to imagine “If I had $100,” “If I were 100” years old. But they also drew 100 shapes and graphed for math whether or not someone’s favorite number is 100. (One of the writing activities was done prior to the 100th day.)
• They got active, doing 10 different exercises for 10 reps each, to equal 100.
• And they worked their large motor skills stacking 100 cups in the shape of a “100.”
Meanwhile, Sarah Walker’s second-graders at Wings Park celebrated the 100th day of school by:
• Doing activities for 100 seconds each such as running, jumping or writing their names.
• Writing down “100 reasons why we love second grade and our school!” for a poster they hung in the hall. Students gave such reasons as art, math, PE, music, snacks and recess.