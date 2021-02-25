Oelwein investments in its emergency dispatch radio system is already mitigating the cost of upgrading Fayette County’s system, according to Oelwein Police Chief Jeremy Logan.
The Board of Supervisors this week received an estimate that upgrading the county’s 911 radio system could cost $7.6 million to upgrading Fayette County’s 911 radio system. Last week, they met with Oelwein officials about consolidating the city and county dispatch services. Supervisors voiced concern about the cost to the county of the merger, but city leaders said years of investment in the city’s system already has saved the county money.
The system that is being proposed county wide is the system that Oelwein has already invested in since 2006 and re-invested in 2020,” Logan said at the Feb. 16 meeting in the county courthouse.
He spoke in detail about how the city’s upgraded system works and advantages the county experienced by being able to link in.
“Oelwein has just made that commitment last year and the system went live in August, and so fortunately for the county the reason it’s only $7 million — and I hate to say only $7 million — the reason it is that is Oelwein has already made an investment in the southern part of the county to fill that gap.”
Supervisor Janell Bradley was concerned about coverage in the northern part of the county, particularly among the hills and valleys.
“The system they’re proposing they can adjust tower locations to accommodate a need,” Logan said.
He later added: “They can get you better coverage if they add ... towers. That’s how it works.”
Tellin asked about Oelwein coverage area.
“Our tower down in Oelwein ... allows me to stand right here on my portable and communicate with Oelwein right now from this building,” Logan said. “Now does that give you the coverage that the deputies would need and other law enforcement and fire would need collectively in this part of the county? No, because of the various holes and things like that.”
Those issues would need to be addressed by the county’s new system.