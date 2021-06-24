Oelwein Chamber and Area Development (OCAD) Executive Director Deb Howard is encouraging local residents to vote in the Iowans Unite CommUNITY Contest. The contest, sponsored by Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) and Iowa Finance Authority (IFA), is to help promote small businesses and communities.
“We entered Oelwein in the contest for a chance to win a custom-designed mural by artist Ben Schuh,” said Howard. “It’s also an opportunity to put Oelwein’s name out there among the 40 towns that entered.”
Howard explained each town in the contest submitted a video of one minute or less telling about commUNITY. The contest is recognizing Iowa towns and small businesses for their resilience over the past year.
She said there is a link on the OCAD Facebook page to enter the contest. Persons can click on the link, watch the video featuring Chad and Tammy Benter of VanDenover Jewelry talking about Oelwein, and then fill in the voting box requirements. Persons can vote every 24 hours.
There are 40 towns in Iowa that registered to be in the contest. As of 4 p.m. Thursday, Oelwein was in 11th place in the voting.
“We only have until next Wednesday, June 30 to get in as many votes as possible,” said Howard. “We have a chance if people will support the community and just vote. Vote every day, every 24 hours and watch our numbers go up.”
Howard said if Oelwein should win, a location for the mural would need to be chosen. “We would want it to be very visible; a location where many will see it,” she said. “I think we have a chance to win if people unite on voting.”