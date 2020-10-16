REST OF TODAY — Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TONIGHT — Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph—shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
SATURDAY—Breezy, warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.
SATURDAY NIGHT — Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain —possibly mixed with snow and after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
SUNDAY — Much colder. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
SUNDAY NIGHT — Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
MONDAY — Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
MONDAY NIGHT — Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
TUESDAY — Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers—possibly mixed with snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
TUESDAY NIGHT — Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 30.
WEDNESDAY — Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT — Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
THURSDAY — Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
— Accuweather