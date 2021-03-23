Fresh fruit, vegetables and more will be available next to the Burch Log cabin again this year as the Oelwein Farmers Market season begins Friday, May 14.
The market will be open 8-11 a.m. Fridays and 3-6 p.m. Mondays in the downtown parking lot next to Orville Christophel Appreciation Park.
The market season will last through Friday, Oct. 2.
The market is certified to accept federal Farmers Market Nutrition Program coupons associated with the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children program.
Keep up with announcements about the market at facebook.com. Search for Oelwein Farmers Market.
At least five vendors are expected to open the season.
"Were a smaller market but the vendors we have grow a variety," said organizer Delphine Deaner.
Early in the season, patrons can expect the likes of radishes, spinach, lettuce and garlic, she said. As the summer goes on, offerings will include, but not limited to, fresh peas, green beans, beets, sweet potatoes, peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, apples and plums.
Expect flowers available in hanging baskets as well as cut for decoration.
The market has also attracted crafters. One produce vendor offers really nice rugs, Deaner said. Watch for woodcrafts, jams, jellies and baked goods.
COVID-19 precautions are expected to continued, such as mask and social distancing requirements.