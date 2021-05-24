The Oelwein Family Aquatic Center will open on Saturday, May 29, for the season with 11 certified lifeguards. As training progresses management anticipates having some 20 certified guards on staff.
“We will be a full house,” 2021 Oelwein Aquatic Center Manager Peggy Sherrets said.
As a prerequisite to American Red Cross certification, a dozen or so lifeguards were completing the bookwork portion of their lessons Saturday at Oelwein Public Library when photographed by the Daily Register.
Guard training also included hands-on rescue training at the pool and testing.
The second half of prospective guards will take the Red Cross class this coming weekend, Parks Superintendent Josh Johnson said.
These numbers reflect a significant spike in interest from May 10, when the council was offering minimum wage. By then only five guards had signed up, Sherrets told an Oelwein City Council work session. She indicated the minimum being offered then was inadequate to pique the interest of today’s teens.
State guard wages ranged from minimum to over $13 an hour, Johnson reported, at the same May 10 session.
So on May 12, the Council approved a new wage scale. The new wages are already effective, according to City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger, who said the council corrected the effective date in the original resolution.
Certified lifeguards will make $10 to $10.80 an hour.
Other classification hourly rates are: aquatic center manager, $13 – $16; assistant manager, $11 – $11.80; front desk and maintenance, $7.65 — $8.09; concession manager, $7.65 — $9.37.
Employees who work the entire regular season will earn a 10-cent hourly stipend at season end.
Water safety instructors giving private lessons will earn an additional 50 cents an hour.
PUBLIC ADMISSION RATES
Admission pricing for the Oelwein Family Aquatic Center is as follows:
Family passes start at $150. For households over five people, it is $5 for each additional person.
A single season pass is $70 for an adult age 18 and up, $40 for a child 7-17, and $40 for a nanny pass. All children under age 7 must be accompanied by a responsible person age 14 or older.
Daily admission is $4.
The Aquatic Center did $17,174.25 of business in 2019, according to Mulfinger.
“Passes are not selling like hot cakes,” Mulfinger said. So far this year, he says they have sold one pass at City Hall.
For a pool pass, call 319-238-8160, the number listed on their Facebook page, according to Sherrets.
POOL ADDITIONS
New items have been purchased for the pool with a variety of funds, according to Johnson.
A $5,000 grant from the RJ McElroy Trust helped purchase lifeguard umbrellas and slide top canopies.
Additions as part of a bond project include a bulldog slide, LED replacement lights in the shower house, one of three 20-foot umbrellas and a new pump and motor for the big slide. Two of the umbrellas were funded in a capital improvement project.
Pump room updates also include a new controller from the regular budget that is WiFi compatible, which will allow employees to check stats such as the water chemistry from their phone.