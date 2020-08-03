A longtime downtown business is slated to close its doors in less than 30 days, according to a social media post. Oelwein Family Pharmacy announced via its Facebook page Monday morning, plans to close and merger with a larger company.
“After 51 years, a couple name changes, and tens of thousands of patients, Oelwein Family Pharmacy will be closing its downtown location on Sept. 3, and will merge with Hy-Vee Pharmacy,” the post reported.
Dr. Erica Bushaw, owner of the downtown pharmacy, said the merger will be advantageous to many customers.
“The biggest advantage for area residents is that Hy-Vee Pharmacy accepts several more prescription insurance providers than Oelwein Family Pharmacy is able to afford,” Bushaw said. “In addition, Hy-Vee Pharmacy will offer extended hours that better serve patients being treated at urgent care clinics or working out of town. We realize there are potential patients that would be much better served outside of the 8-5:30 that OFP currently has, along with more weekend hours, as well.”
Bushaw said all files will be transferred to the new Hy-Vee Pharmacy located inside the Oelwein Dollar Fresh (former Pamida/Shopko building), effective Sept. 4, 2020. The downtown location will be closing at noon on Thursday, Sept. 3, and the pharmacy will reopen the following morning at the new store.
“While this was not an easy decision, and we are very excited for this new opportunity, it’s also bittersweet leaving a downtown location we love so much,” Bushaw wrote on Facebook. “We know that Hy-Vee will utilize its greater resources to offer the same services Oelwein Family Pharmacy has to enhance the healthcare needs of our community and to optimize our patients’ healthcare outcomes.”
Dr. Bushaw will become pharmacy manager in the merger, and most of the Oelwein Family Pharmacy staff will be joining the Hy-Vee Pharmacy team.
“We are so grateful for the support of our patients and customers, as well as from Oelwein and the surrounding communities. We have enjoyed being your pharmacy, and it has been a great privilege to be an important part of your lives,” the post read. “Our patients are what make a career in pharmacy so worthwhile, and we hope you remain with Hy-Vee so we can continue to see you and serve you.”
Bushaw said the downtown pharmacy will have customer specials in the next few weeks, along with clearance of much of the home décor and gift items. After the transition to the Dollar Fresh building, they will spend some time preparing the downtown building for lease or for sale.
“We have loved our location downtown and have great relationships with our neighboring business, so we want to do everything we can to get a good business into that space that will maintain foot traffic in the downtown area,” Bushaw said.