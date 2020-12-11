Oelwein farmer cites family as inspiration to run

Darwin Peterson has weathered a few setbacks, but the rural Oelwein farmer continues to run some 15-20 miles a week for his health, and walks additionally, citing inspiration from family.
“I do my walk and steps every day, usually 7-10 miles a day to get my steps in,” said Peterson, age 68. “I usually run every other day to give my body a rest.”
He completed the “Run the Year” virtual fitness challenge this year, running 2,020 miles, and is pictured holding up the hardware from his success. The authors of the book “Running the Edge,” Olympian Adam Goucher and educator Tim Catalano, issue the yearly challenge.
Peterson has competed in several organized races, which have gone socially-distanced and self-reported this year owing to well-documented health concerns about spreading of the coronavirus at mass gatherings. In the past, he has run in New Hampton, Oelwein, Fairbank, Winthrop, Dyersville, Jesup, Dunkerton, Waterloo, Evansdale, Monticello and Minneapolis.
“This year I only got one in in February and they canceled the rest of them,” Peterson said, referencing the Freeze Fest in Marion. “I do that with my son Adam (Peterson) every year.”
Peterson farms grain east and west of Oelwein, and until six or eight years ago, he also raised hogs. “Now I’m just a grain farmer, ‘semi retired.’ I still farm about 800 acres, keeps us pretty busy.”
He began running for his health and thanks to inspiration primarily from Adam.
“Before that I did (hog) chores, and I wanted to do something to lose some weight,” Peterson said. “He was running to keep his weight off, and I decided to run to lose some. And I did, I lost 25 pounds the first year or two and I’ve been running to keep it off.”
It also helps him relieve stress.
“I run 50 percent of the time because I want to hold down my weight,” he said. “But the other 50 percent of the time is because it relieves stress. You can tell in the fall and the spring because I run more. Farming, in the spring we’re planting our crops, it’s more stressful to get everything in the ground in the right conditions and in the fall you’re stressed about getting everything harvested before the snow flies.”
He began about a decade ago with the Bix-7, a 7-mile championship race at Davenport, which draws thousands of participants yearly. He’s been running the Bix-7 “for about 10 years, and I’ve done more running in the last couple years than I did before,” he said.
This pandemic year, the Bix-7 was done virtually at home for safety reasons.
He described it from past years: “That’s a mean race because you come up the river at the Brady Street Hill, a (steep) grade. I had to really practice to make it all the way up the hill running, but that was my goal.” When he met the goal, he said, “I ran about 90% of it (and) took 9 minutes off my time.”
In late November, he had just finished running the 3.1 miles (5K) for the Mustache Run virtually here in Oelwein, tracking it on his technology. Normally it is held and based in Minneapolis and is a benefit for his son Adam’s friend who had prostate cancer. “My boy’s wife is from there. He runs it, and I (usually go) up and run with him.”
His granddaughter also runs on the New Hampton cross country team — junior Natalie Marr — and Peterson said she typically enjoys racing him.
“She’s got to a 25 minute race, so I knew if we ran a race she’d beat me,” Peterson said. “We didn’t get to do that this year with the COVID. We plan to do that next year.”
Peterson tries to run a nine-minute mile, and usually finishes the 3.1-mile 5Ks in about 27 minutes, 30 seconds, which he said often puts him in the top three in his age group.
With the pandemic going on, he has made small adaptations.
“I tried to run outside more this summer, and pick my times that there’s not many people on the trails, and if I’m inside I have to run with a mask, so I don’t like that... Of course it’s mandatory at the Williams Wellness Center,” he said. “It’s a little harder with a mask on. I usually try to pick a time when no one else is on the trail.”
“That was my COVID test lately, I run a 5K every week to see if I can stay under a 10-minute mile,” Peterson said. “That tells me I don’t have COVID because if I did my lungs wouldn’t let me, it sounds like.”
Although he got bitten by a dog a couple years ago when running, it hasn’t prevented him from the pastime. Running early in the day has helped him avoid others, and their dogs.
“Normally in the summer when it’s warm, yes, I’ll run early, 5:00,” Peterson said, although Daily Register staff has spotted him out as early at 4:30 a.m. On a crisp late fall day in early December he said he had waited until the warmer afternoon to run. “It was still only 22 degrees.”
As of Friday, he has logged 3,017 miles on foot this year, and just over 2,100 of those, running. He signed up to start the 2021 Run the Year Challenge starting as early as Jan. 1.
What will force him indoors, though is if the trails get covered with snow and ice. Last March and April when the Williams Wellness Center was under shutdown orders from the governor, he had to work out on his treadmill and bike at home. “I’m hoping they don’t do that again but it might happen,” he said.