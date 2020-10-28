The Oelwein FFA Chapter harvested soybeans on Saturday, Oct. 10. Thank you to Randy Kiel for harvesting beans for us and Travis Michaels for hauling the crop. Chapter Reporter, Jillian Prouty, was there with him along with FFA Advisor and teacher, Jennifer Dillon, to assist.
The estimated amount of beans we harvested was around 300 bushels, not including the ones still needing picked up. When going through this process we realized that some of the beans were too short for the combine to reach.
Some of our students will have the opportunity to go out during their classes to pick up these beans that were too short. Mrs. Dillon will be taking these kids out to hand harvest and, if they choose, they could have the opportunity to enter the beans into the Iowa State Fair Farm Crops competition.
Corn will be harvested later in the month. The FFA Chapter is very grateful for Randy’s help and look forward to working with him in the future!