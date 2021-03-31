Last Friday, March 26 our Oelwein FFA family came together, to bring light to the honor of members and celebrate this year’s accomplishments and awards.
Our Northeast District Vice President Avery Hanaway talked about how it is ok to not know what you are doing tomorrow and live in the now.
Awards were presented.
Career Development Event:
Public Speaking: Aryn Glew, bronze; Job Interview: Naomi Gaede, silver; Treasurer’s Book: Lily King, bronze; Reporters Scrapbook: Lauren Hamilton and Jillian Prouty, bronze
Salesperson Recognition:
Top Fall Fruit Salesman: Natalie Crandall
Greenhand Degree Recipients: Ali King, Ayden James, Garet Kiel, Gavin Emery, Brock Steinlage, Natalie Crandall, Connell Beaty, Ella Strand, Isabell Taylor, Aden Yearous and Jonah Wion.
Star Greenhand Degree Recipient: Natalie Crandall
Chapter Degree Recipient: Lily King
Star Chapter Degree Recipient: Ryan McKeeman
American Degree Recipients: Maria Adams and Janelle VandeVorde
Academic Achievement awards:
Freshmen: Connell Beatty, Mallory Bratten, Natalie Crandall, Bailee Craun, Ethan DeTemmerman, A.J. Duffy, Gavin Emery, Kevin Fu, Ayden James, Ali King, Joslynn Melchert and Camron Wengel.
Sophomores: Nevin Berry, Alex Duffy, Parker Sperfslage, Ray Gearhart, Lily King, Emma Smock, Hannah Wion, Westin Woodson
Juniors: Morgan Alber, Payton Arndt and Jillian Prouty
Senior: Kennedy Lape
DeKalb Agricultural Accomplishment Award: Naomi Gaede
Senior Recognition: Madison Boone-Wallis, Naomi Gaede, Aryn Glew, Abigail Hovatter, Gabbie Kirkbride, Kennedy Lape, Shane Moellers, Storm Schmidtkes, Patrick Twaites, Karlie Wegner and Karson Wilkinson
2020-2021 Retiring Officer Team: President Shane Moellers, Vice President Naomi Gaede, Secretary Sami Tuecke, Treasurer Lily King, Reporters Jillian Prouty and Lauren Hamilton and Sentinel Gabbie Smith
2021-2022 Officer Team:
President Jillian Prouty, Vice President Elizabeth Recker, Secretary Abi Patrick, Treasurer Brandy Larson and Sentinel Landyn Schuldt
Certificates of Appreciation:
Josh Ehn, superintendent; Tim Hadley, high school principal; Nick Schauf, assistant principal and activities director; Mary Beth Steggall, middle school principal; School Board members: President Candace King, Vice-President Charlene Stocker, Dana Bostian, Bob Kalb, Erin Ryan, Julie Williams and Secretary Michael Rueber;
Oelwein Chamber and Area Development, Dick Arndt, Jennifer Dettbarn, Veronica Prouty, Connie Jorgensen, Missy Rau, Ryan Kerns, Michels Trucking, Jordan Reinking, Randy Kiel, Rechkemmer Ag Services, Doug McFarlane, Dick Klapperich and Jesse Dinsdale.
Honorary Chapter Members: Jordan Reinking, Randy Kiel and Michels Trucking
Distinguished Service Award: Rechkemmer Ag Enterprizes Inc.
Members look forward to traveling to the Iowa FFA State Leadership Convention in mid-April and other contests and events to follow.