DES MOINES — Oelwein FFA members traveled to the 93rd annual Iowa FFA Leadership Conference in Des Moines last week with Advisors Jennifer Dillon and Bethany Pillard.
Members had the opportunities to compete in several different areas. Jillian Prouty and Lauren Hamilton competed in the Chapter Activity display over their “Feed a Family” project and received a gold rating. Naomi Gaede and Abi Patrick participated as voting delegates.
During the official business session, they voted on dues and selected our 2021-2022 state officers team. Ella Strand competed in the Greenhand Quiz and received a silver rating. Elizabeth Recker was our Oelwein flag bearer at the second general session. All members attended three general sessions where candidates and sponsors received awards and new ideas were brought to light.
Students experienced workshops to develop a deeper understanding of opportunities in the agriculture industry. The Iowa State University workshop enlightened students on campus life, agriculture majors, and undergrad opportunities.
Members watched state-level leadership development events including Ag Issues and Perceptions. The team also spent time at the career fair, learning about opportunities that FFA can bring and talking to college representatives.
Throughout the trip, new friendships grew and members developed a deeper understanding of their advisors, Mrs. Dillon and Ms. Pillard. We also celebrated Naomi’s birthday! This was truly a trip to remember in the years to come.