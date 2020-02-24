Oelwein FFA Week 2020

FFA Chapters across Iowa will celebrate National FFA Week, Feb. 22-29, 2020. More than 700,000 members will participate in National FFA Week activities at local, state, and national levels. These members are tomorrow’s leaders of America’s number one industry, agriculture.
Designated as National FFA Week in 1947, the week of George Washington’s birthday is FFA Week, and runs from Saturday to Saturday. FFA Week gives FFA members an opportunity to educate the public about agriculture. During the week, chapters conduct a variety of activities to help others in their school and community learn about FFA and agricultural education. Oelwein FFA Chapter’s activities are listed below.
Today’s FFA members are the innovators and leaders of tomorrow. Through agricultural and hands-on learning, they are preparing for more than 250 career opportunities in the food, fiber and natural resources industry.
The Iowa FFA Association provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to over 15,600 student members who belong to one of 246 local FFA chapters throughout Iowa.
OELWEIN FFA STATS AND ACTIVITIES:
Number of FFA Advisors: 2 (Dan Doeing and Mikayla Hartl)
Number of FFA members: 118
Classes taught: 7th Exploratory Ag, 8th Exploratory Ag, Introduction to AFNR, Animal Science, Advanced Animal Science, Plant Science, Natural Resources and Ecology, Food Science & Safety, Ag Business, and Ag Issues
Highest Awards: 3-Star National Chapter Award, 2016 Top Chapter in Iowa (National Chapter Award) (5th place in 2019)
When was your chapter chartered? 1958
Do you have an ag plot and/or run some kind of business with your chapter (greenhouse, feed store, etc.)?
Greenhouse and High Tunnel: We have an annual spring plant sale open to the community where we sell flowers and vegetables grown by the Horticulture class throughout the school year. This includes 55 hanging flower baskets that will hang downtown all summer in partnership with the City of Oelwein and Oelwein Chamber (OCAD). Vegetables not sold are transplanted to our High Tunnel (Hoop Building Greenhouse) and utilized in the school lunch program for students to eat what they have grown. This year’s plant sale will run April 25-May 9, 2020.
Test Plot Partner: We have a 16-acre test plot within walking distance of the High School where we have partnered with the Iowa Soybean Association in their new Blue & Gold project. They provide us data collection resources for ways to enhance and utilize our plot for education, in addition to helping us establish a pollinator habitat on our two terraces within the field in conjunction with the Fayette County Pheasants Forever chapter. They also arranged for two Oelwein FFA members to survey for Corn Rootworm and paid them for identifying fields, collecting samples, and reporting data over the course of 4-5 weeks. Mark Rechkemmer of Rechkemmer Ag Services has also helped us manage the plot over the last 3 years.
What one or two activities does your chapter excel at (could be community service, work at the school, etc)?
School-based SAE activities: We have many FFA members who live in town and do not come from a traditional farm background. Therefore, we have lots of opportunities for students to find an SAE based at the school so that any member can have the chance to be involved in it. These projects range from the FFA Greenhouse, FFA Vegetable Production at the High Tunnel, the FFA Test Plot (including the pollinator habitat), and two 250gal aquaculture tanks for students to raise fish in. In addition, students have raised 30 egg-laying chickens over the past year for multiple purposes, and have proposed an animal building which will serve as a long-term facility to raise animal projects as well as a classroom to learn from those animals as a part of animal science classes offered through the ag department.
Feed a Family: Every year, Oelwein FFA purchases 25 turkeys to complete Thanksgiving meal boxes for families in town that may not otherwise have a traditional Thanksgiving meal due to insufficient funds. FFA members are assigned by class to bring either stuffing or cornbread mix, juice, canned fruit/veggies, or cake mix/frosting to be placed in each family’s box. We partner with the Oelwein Kitchen Cupboard, an emergency food bank, who identifies families and deliver the boxes on our behalf. (pictured)
Favorite fundraiser:
Fruit Sales: Traditionally, Oelwein FFA hosts their annual Fruit Sales between Oct-Nov with delivery in December. This year, we just began a new fundraiser of Strawberry Sales, selling fresh strawberries direct from Plant City, Florida (Winter Strawberry capital of the world). FFA members sold fruit in January and February for delivery this week, during National FFA Week! We’re excited to try something new and raise some extra funds to support our members.
Favorite Community Activities:
Oelwein Tree Board: This year, the Oelwein Tree Board asked for some FFA members to help plant some new trees at the Baseball Complex, which we were happy to do! They also requested our presence in the Oelwein Celebration Parade to help promote the sale of these trees that they had available for purchase.
Flower Baskets: Through planting the flower baskets that hang in downtown Oelwein all summer, Oelwein FFA members were nominated for the monthly Spiffy Award, which they received in September. The Spiffy Award is given to 4 residential properties and 1 business each month June-September by the Positively Oelwein Committee, operated through the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development office.