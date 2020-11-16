Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Oelwein Fine Arts Guild will soon be finishing up it's fundraising for the school year. If you would like to support Oelwein band and choir students, please send your donations to Jeanne Baerg 12648 10th Street, Stanley, IA 50671 or Dick Klapperich 213 3rd Ave. NW, Oelwein, IA 50662.

