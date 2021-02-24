The members of the Oelwein Fire Department were recognized for their service to the community by the Oelwein Police Department during a special presentation Tuesday evening, Feb. 23. Oelwein Police Chief Jeremy Logan and Police Capt. Ronald Voshell visited the fire department during one of their trainings and presented Oelwein Fire Chief Mike Hillman with the Citizen Service Medal.
"We recognize the great lengths these men and women go to in order to protect our community, and we want them to know that their sacrifices do not go unnoticed," said Chief Logan. "While the fire department does many great things all year long, for this award we chose to focus on their efforts after the tornado in March of 2020."
The community of Oelwein was struck by an abrupt storm that evolved into a tornado on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Immediately following this tornado event, and while storms were still impacting the community, members of the Oelwein Fire Department responded to a large apartment complex on the west side of the community. The apartment complex was severely damaged by the tornado and was structurally unsafe.
Members of the Oelwein Fire Department gained entry into the structure in order to search for people that may have been trapped and injured.
“The firefighters took measured steps to ensure the safety of our community members,” Chief Logan said, noting their quick response and teamwork prevented others from being injured and provided needed comfort at a time of trauma and distress.
“Those efforts are valued and did not go unnoticed,” he said.
The Citizen Service Medal is presented to any citizen or group who furthers the ideals and values of the Oelwein Police Department and its members.
“Working through the challenges of an unsafe structure in order to aid those in need furthers the department mission for a safe and productive community” Logan said. “When you see a fireman, thank a fireman!”