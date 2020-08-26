Oelwein football is embracing turning the page in the second year under head coach Bob Lape.
“It’s very important that we finish games,” Lape said. “We were ahead in a couple games where we got beat because we didn’t know how to finish. We need to be able to finish.”
The Huskies finished with a 2-7 record last season, losing four of last season’s games by two scores or less, including two games that were within a touchdown. Returning their starting quarterback Jacob King and the leading rusher Gage Voshell is big, but a tough seven-game regular season schedule lies ahead.
“We’re playing Waukon, who was the state runner-up,” Lape noted. “We’re also playing Independence, who was in the playoffs, and we’re playing New Hampton, who was also in the playoffs. We have a tough schedule, but everybody is facing the same issues.”
Leading the offense will be Voshell, who carried the ball 236 times for 1,315 yards and 16 touchdowns in a significantly run-heavy offense last season. King only threw the ball 34 times, completing 50 percent of his passes for 273 yards and one touchdown.
On the defensive side of the ball, Voshell also led the way with 66.5 tackles. The Huskies third-leading tackler Jonathan Buehler is also returning, coming off of a 60-tackle season. Replacing senior Cameren Palmer will be crucial as he was second in tackles last season with 61.5 and first in interceptions with six.
Oelwein kicks off the season on the road on Friday, Aug. 28, at 7:30 p.m. against a Union team that was also 2-7 last season. The Huskies then open at home against a 4-5 Mount Vernon team.
The middle of the schedule they will be at home against Independence, who was 9-1 last season, and then at Waukon. Waukon was 12-0 last year until they fell to OABCIG 37-12 in the Class 2A state championship.
The Huskies play Lape’s former team, North Fayette Valley, in the fifth game of the season before closing the season at New Hampton and at home against Crestwood on senior night.
In a tough, shortened schedule, the team will turn to their experienced players to lead the way.
“We have a path, and we return a lot of guys with significant playing experience,” Lape said. “We just have to gain confidence in ourselves.”
AT A GLANCE
Head coach: Bob Lape
2019 record: 2-7
Wins: Jesup (33-27) and Vinton-Shellsburg (21-14)
Loses: Independence (0-49), Charles City (16-33), Columbus Catholic (22-40), Waukon (14-55), North Fayette Valley (22-42), Monticello (20-34) and Anamosa (20-35)
2019 statistical leaders returning
Passing: Jacob King, SR, 17 completions, 273 yards, 1 TD
Rushing: Gage Voshell, SR, 236 rushes, 1,315 yards, 16 TDs
Total tackles: Voshell, 66.5, Jonathan Buehler, JR, 60
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 4
Crestwood, Cresco; Independence; New Hampton; North Fayette Valley; Oelwein; and Waukon
2020 SCHEDULE
Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m., UNION
Sept. 4, 7:30 p.m., vs. HAMPTON-DURMONT-CAL, location TBA
Sept. 11, 7:30 p.m., at INDEPENDENCE
Sept. 18, 7:30 p.m., at WAUKON
Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m., NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY
Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m., at NEW HAMPTON
Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m., CRESTWOOD