LA PORTE CITY – Prior to Friday’s season opening 30-16 road win for Oelwein over Union, the Huskies weren’t sure if returning 1,300-yard rusher Gage Voshell was going to play due to COVID-19 tracing.
However, the senior back was cleared to play, and Oelwein’s experienced offensive line paved the way for a brutal rushing attack that led to victory. Voshell alone had 252 rushing yards adding up to well over 300 total team rushing yards.
“That’s the times we live in,” head coach Bob Lape said about Voshell going through COVID-19 tracing.
“I thought our offensive line knocked people around,” Lape added.”Yes, Gage got some yards, but the first initial five to six yards was because our line was blocking them and knocking them back.
“We’re not going to be a one-man show. It’s because of those offensive linemen. If we win games, it’s because of them.”
Oelwein returned four of last season’s starting offensive linemen, hence the solid play from the line in the opener. Despite the success running the ball, Voshell’s first thought was what the Huskies could’ve done better.
“I think we could’ve done better, honestly,” Voshell said. “We prepared all week, but we did really well moving the ball on offense. That was our whole game plan. Moving the ball with smart yardage after smart yardage and we got it done.
“We ran the clock down like we wanted to, which got us a victory. I think we did a really good job tonight.”
Voshell was just happy to be out there with his teammates to open the season up with a win.
“It felt really good to be out there,” Voshell said. “If I would’ve got it [COVID-19], I would’ve been sad because I would’ve been out for two games, but I believe in [Isaac] Opperman. Opperman’s just as good as me. I think he could’ve definitely held my weight.”
Opperman stepped up big for the Huskies with a crucial interception after Oelwein failed to convert a fourth down in their own territory late in the game. Union had a chance to tie the game up late in the fourth as the Huskies were up just 24-16, but Opperman stepped up to make a big play.
“Big times, those are big-time plays when we needed somebody to step up and make a play,” Lape noted. “We need to make those types of plays if we’re going to win games. We have to make those types of plays.”
Along with the clutch interception, Opperman the senior fullback punched in a late touchdown to put the Huskies up 30-16.
Ethan Studebaker also stepped up, scoring a 25-yard rushing touchdown to open up the game. The senior also came up with a big interception that stopped Union from tying the game as they were driving into their territory to start the second half.
All in all, the Huskies were happy to start the season off the right way, but know there’s room for improvement to reach their end goal.
“We made some mistakes and battled through it a little bit, but we got a win and that’s all that matters,” Lape said. “We definitely have some things to work on and get better at.
“At times we played really well and at times we played really sloppy. We have to put together a more consistent level of play to get to where we want to be.”
UP NEXT
The Huskies will be back in action at home on Friday, Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m. against Mount Vernon.