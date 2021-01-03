INDEPENDENCE — It was anyone’s game in those final seconds Saturday night in Independence.
The Huskies had a one-point lead after freshman Maria Rael sank a free throw after she was fouled going in for a layup.
Both teams had their opportunities to score after that, but both also fought hard for every rebound and every inbound pass.
In the end, the Huskies handed the Mustangs their sixth loss of the season and snapped their own 35-game losing streak. Their last win was Jan. 25, 2019, at Charles City, 35-31.
Oelwein head coach Jason Yessak said they worked on a zone defense over winter break and it played a big role in the win.
“Defensively we have to start there,” he said. “We focused on a lot of zone tonight... we really packed in, taking away their post inside. We did a fantastic job with that.”
The Huskies also threw a little more full-court press than they have so far this season.
“And then we rebounded well, something that we struggled with so far this year,” Yessak said.
Freshman Natalie Crandall and junior Malayna Kiel led the Huskies in rebounds, with seven and six, respectively. Kiel led in assists with four.
Kiel has often been the Huskies leading scorer, but Saturday she expanded her game.
“She became a distributor tonight,” Yessak said.
The Mustangs did outrebound the Huskies at 31-25, with a 10-3 advantage in offensive rebounds. However, they were 9-for-49 in field goal shooting, including two 3-pointers.
The Huskies were 8-for-30 in field goals, but sank four 3-pointers.
Oelwein was also 6-for-12 from the foul line. Independence was 5-for-8.
“We had freshmen stepping up,” Yessak said.
Freshman Alexa Berryman led the Huskies in scoring with 11 points, including two 3-pointers. Senior Karlie Wegner was second in scoring with 6 points. She also hit a pair of 3 pointers.
Wegner is the team’s lone senior.
“She’s been through a lot over the last two or three years,” Yessak said. “I know our juniors have too. It was emotional for them.”
Yessak is in his second year coaching the Huskies, providing stability for the team, and sees good days ahead for Oelwein and Independence.
“Independence is similar to us,” he said. “They’re young, they’re building. They will be a solid program down the road.”
The teams went into the half tied at 14 points. Independence took a 1-point lead in the third quarter, but by the end of the quarter trailed by four, courtesy of Berryman’s second 3-pointer.
The game was tied twice more late in the fourth quarter, first at 23 and then 25, before Rael sank what would be the game-winning free throw.
The Huskies improve to 1-8. The Mustangs are 1-6.
SCORING BY QUARTER
OEL 10 4 5 7 — 26
IND 5 9 3 8 — 25
POINTS — Oelwein: Alexa Berryman 11, Karlie Wegner 6, Malayna Kiel 4, Natalie Crandall 3, Peyton Arndt 1, and Maria Rael 1. Independence: Havanna Griffith 8, Annie Johnson 5, Shanna Kleve 4; Marleigh Louvar 4, Madyson Ristvedt 4.
REBOUNDS — Oelwein: Crandall 7, Kiel 6, Madeline McShane 4, Arndt 3, Wegner 2, Rael 2 and Kaylie Stewart 1. Independence: Louvar 10, Ristveldt 10, Johnson 7, Griffith 4, Kleve 2, Maddie Hunter 1, Grace Krueger 1.
UP NEXT: Oelwein will host Crestwood (0-8) on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.