Tennis is one of the few sports that is relatively safe to play during the new coronavirus pandemic, allowing for Oelwein’s girls tennis players to stay ready for the season if there is one. Classes and athletics have a return date of Monday, April 13 for now. If that date stands, the Huskies will be prepared for the season with experienced seniors at the forefront.
“Our strongest point would be that we do have the top four from varsity returning to the courts,” head coach Jayne Parsons said. “They are all seniors and have experiences to share through their team leadership.”
Those senior leaders are Megan Bearg, Morgan Vawter, Mahayla Harrison and Holly Rubin. The remaining two varsity spots are up for grabs for sophomores and juniors.
Junior Abby Dahl will compete for one of those spots alongside sophomores Dani Gerstenberger, Natalia Albrecht, Laney Smith, Molly Trumblee and Laney Smith.
The Huskies’ competition on the court will be tough as usual.
“Waverly-Shell Rock has become our toughest opponent in the past few years,” Parsons noted. “Many of their girls play in the off-season and have private lessons through Wartburg. Decorah is always well-coached and seems to present tough competition for our team.”
For the returning meet slated Tuesday, April 14, Oelwein will host Independence at 4 p.m.
“I’m looking forward to the 2020 season on the courts,” Parsons said, pending that eventuality.