Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

210125_ol_spts_olgbb_kiel.jpeg

Oelwein junior guard Malayna Kiel rises above the Charles City defense to score Friday night at home. (Photo by Jeffrey Hughes)

Oelwein girls basketball won their second game of the season Friday night when the Huskies outlasted Charles city in overtime, 54-51.

Charles City had won the previous thee games against Oelwein. The Huskies won eight in a row over the Comets from 2015 to 2019.

Charles City fell to 1-6 in the Northeast Iowa Conference and 2-12 overall. Oelwein improved to 1-7 in the conference and 2-13 overall. 

No game statistics were available as of Sunday.

SCORING BY QUARTER 

CC  11 9  12 15  4 — 51

OL  7  12  7 11 _ 7 — 54

UP NEXT: Oelwein travels to Cresco on Tuesday for a 7:30 p.m. game against Crestwood (2-5 in the NEIC, 3-11 overall).

Trending Food Videos