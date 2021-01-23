Oelwein girls basketball won their second game of the season Friday night when the Huskies outlasted Charles city in overtime, 54-51.
Charles City had won the previous thee games against Oelwein. The Huskies won eight in a row over the Comets from 2015 to 2019.
Charles City fell to 1-6 in the Northeast Iowa Conference and 2-12 overall. Oelwein improved to 1-7 in the conference and 2-13 overall.
No game statistics were available as of Sunday.
SCORING BY QUARTER
CC 11 9 12 15 4 — 51
OL 7 12 7 11 _ 7 — 54
UP NEXT: Oelwein travels to Cresco on Tuesday for a 7:30 p.m. game against Crestwood (2-5 in the NEIC, 3-11 overall).