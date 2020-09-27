INDEPENDENCE — With a trio of freshmen leading the pack, Oelwein won the girls varsity race on Saturday at the 2020 Independence Invitational. The Huskies placed third in the varsity boys race.
"It was a great day for our kids," said head coach Jason Gearhart. "They competed throughout the meet and did a great job of supporting their teammates.
"Our teams are so young, we only have one runner who has been running for three years on the high school team, most of our runners are first year high school runners.
Oelwein freshman Maria Rael, with a time of 23:14.84 placed second, followed by classmates Libby Gearhart (23:39.26) in third and Alexa Berryman (25:30.06) in 11th.
Oelwein juniors Malayna Kiel (25:50.39) and Jillian Prouty (26:04.43) placed 13th and 16th, respectively.
Independence sophomore Marleigh Louvar (22:25.64) took first.
The Huskies scored 34 team points taking first among the girls teams that fielded full squads. Vinton-Shellsburg was second (49), Independence third (62) and New Hampton (65). Not placing because they lacked full teams were Edgewood-Colesburg, Columbus Catholic and Don Bosco.
"I'm not sure Oelwein has ever won a cross country invitational, if anyone has any information on this please contact the school," said Coach Gearhart.
In the varsity boys race, Maquoketa Valley won with 47 team points, followed by New Hampton (53), Oelwein (56), Vinton-Shellsburg (111), Postville (128), Independence (145) and Edgewood-Colesburg (157). Not placing were Columbus Catholic, Don Bosco and East Buchanan.
Oelwein junior Brennan Sauser (18:28.96) placed second, behind New Hampton junior Dylan Usher (18:13.22.)
Oelwein sophomore Ray Gearhart (19:26.23) placed fifth, followed by junior Andrew Rownd (20:00.49) in eighth, sophomore Jacob Sullivan (20:58.75) in 23rd, and freshman Benjamin Driscoll (21:02.14) in 26th.
"The kids are beginning to buy in more with the workouts and the mental approach of running and competing," Coach Gearhart said.
Oelwein junior varsity squads won both the girls and boys races.
"For our JV kids to have so much success, it was great to watch," Coach Gearhart said.
For Oelwein's girls, Hannah Jans placed first, Erica Hershey third, Jory Morentson fifth, Sydney Rahe 13th, and Ella Schunk 16th.
For Oelwein's boys, Ryan Rael placed first, Brody Rogers second, CJ Beatty fourth, Devon Pint fifth, Ian Paul 12th and Alex Smith 22nd.
"Our middle school kids did a great job as well, Jenna Bahe, Emma Woodson and Dylan Hamilton ran great in their middle school races," Coach Gearhart said.
The middle school girls placed second. Individually Jenna Bahe was second, Merissa Rogers 11th, Averie Rahe 12th, Claire Prouty 19th, Emma Woodson 20th, Emmah Hoveland 26th, Layla Berry 31st, and Alexandria Cook 33rd
The middle school boys took third. Individually, Christian Latham was fifth, Dylan Hamilton seventh, Aiden Pattison 19th, Logan Gonzales 24th, Caleb Schunk 25th, Tyler Hoover 26th, Landon Dowd 29th, and Keyshaun Williams 34th.
UP NEXT: The Huskies will race at the Jesup Golf and Country Club at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29