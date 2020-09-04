Oelwein gives warm welcome for Dollar Fresh

When staff opened Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh at 7 a.m. Friday at 1345 S. Frederick Ave., they were greeted by a few customers who had slept in their cars overnight to attend as soon as doors opened.
“Tremendous,” store manager Matt Nelson said Friday afternoon of the first day. “We’re all extremely impressed with the showing from the community.”
Dollar Fresh offered a sneak preview Thursday of its new Oelwein location to Oelwein Chamber and Area Development members and their guests.
“We’ve been trying several times throughout the last decade to try and get them here, so (we’re) beyond excited we can say they’re finally here,” Chamber Director Deb Howard said, leading up to the Chamber Ambassadors ribbon cutting.
“Amid the pandemic and all the terrible things going on in the world and close to home, this is kind of a confirmation to us that good things are still going to happen for us, and this is the first thing of 2020 that we can — really cheer about,” Howard said to applause and cheers.
“Hy-Vee’s been eyeing Oelwein for a while,” Nelson told the Ambassadors crowd.
“We just happened to come across an opportunity with the Oelwein Family Pharmacy, with (pharmacist) Erica (Bushaw) and her team, so we were able to bring them on with us when we opened the store too,” Nelson said. “We’re absolutely blessed to have Erica and her team, it just makes us that more a pillar of the community.”
Nelson and his family will be moving to the community on Sept. 30 for what he said is his first store manager position, and he’s “elated at the opportunity. Everybody’s been very welcoming, very friendly.”
The former Oelwein Family Pharmacy which closed downtown Thursday at noon reopened at the Dollar Fresh on Friday.
“We hired 55 members of the community,” Nelson said, including “a majority” of Bushaw’s team from Oelwein Family Pharmacy. “There are eight full-timers and 47 part-timers. Competitive starting wage,” he added.
Oelwein Dollar Fresh Pharmacy hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekends.
The store will offer curbside grocery pickup with its Aisles Online services. For those with a smartphone, the Aisles Online app has a tab for the pharmacy. It also will have a shoe department and Joe Fresh apparel.
Store hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. all week.
Hy-Vee acquired several former Shopkos around the state earlier this year to convert to Dollar Fresh locations.
Travis Wirth, district store director for Dyersville, Oelwein and Independence, explained the difference between a Dollar Fresh and a regular Hy-Vee to the Ambassadors crowd.
“Hy-Vee and the Dollar Fresh are two totally different brands,” Wirth said. “With the Dollar Fresh, you’re getting more deals here and lower prices than any Hy-Vee store. I will tell you as someone who worked with Hy-Vee Food Store since 1999, when you walk the pricing and see how many deals are here, it is unparalleled to anything you’ll find in a Hy-Vee. So you’ll find more deals and lower prices here with that same consistent fresh produce and high quality meat department you’ve come to know with Hy-Vee. So it’s really the best of both worlds. It’s a smaller format store so you can get in and out.”
The store boasts a “wall of value” and dollar items, two discount areas located by the pharmacy. To keep prices low, the company actively seeks deals and efficiencies.
There will be a combination of staffed registers and self-checkouts.
“We’ll always have a cashier checkout for those who want that service,” Nelson said.
Another efficiency tactic is items being shelved in their cut-away boxes to save time stocking.
