There are 65 Oelwein High School graduates on the program for Sunday at 2 p.m. when the Class of 2021 completes what the program says is the 128th commencement exercises. These will be held in the gym. Everyone is asked to wear a mask — guests and students. Students can remove masks when entering, crossing the stage and exiting.
Following the national anthem by the High School Concert Choir and a welcome by Principal Tim Hadley, the Concert Choir will continue their set beginning with “Lean on Me,” along with “We Shall Overcome.”
After the choir selections, Hadley will recognize the Honor Scholars.
Then the valedictorian — or “best of class,” as the program says — Isabella Lopez, daughter of Francisco and Deanna Lopez, will give the commencement address.
Lopez reflected on what the graduating class has overcome.
“My classmates can probably agree with me that this school year has thrown obstacle after obstacle towards us such as hybrid courses, mask mandates, restrictions on gathering for extracurricular activities, and quarantines,” Lopez said. “We have our teachers, parents, guardians, community members, and other faculty members to thank for supporting us through all the challenges we have faced and have had to overcome. Our resilience has been a major component of us successfully completing all requirements in order to graduate on Sunday. I am beyond grateful to have been a part of the Oelwein Community School District throughout (since) the beginning of my journey of obtaining a well-rounded education.”
Following her speech, Superintendent Josh Ehn will give the declaration of graduates. Associate Principal Nick Schauf will announce the awarding of diplomas as the Oelwein School Board hands out the important documents.
Hadley will then present the class of 2021, before the recessional.
There’s a simple reason why this grad list is shorter than the one the Oelwein School Board approved last month, according to Ehn.
“Commencement exercises are not inclusive of all those that need board approval of graduation,” Ehn told the Daily Register.