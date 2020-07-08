It’s July in Iowa, and that means, sweet corn, mosquitoes, and hot humid days and nights. Heat indices from 90°-110° have been reported in the past several days. People may ask, “Just what does it mean when they say the heat index?”
The heat index is also known as the apparent temperature. It is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the actual air temperature. The thermometer might register at 87° degrees, but if the humidity is high and there is not much of a breeze, the heat index could be closer to 100° or more.
Wednesday’s heat index in Oelwein topped out at 99 and the area remained under a heat advisory through the evening hours.
Candace King, RN, and Emergency Room Manager at MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center, says when the heat index starts heading for triple digits it’s time to stay out of the sun, get some water to drink and cool yourself down.
“We have not had any cases of people getting over-heated or anybody calling wanting to get out of the heat yet. We’re thankful for that, since we don’t have a lot of options this year to help people cool down,” King said.
She is referring to the hospital’s recent reinstatement of its no-visitors policy due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in Iowa and in the area. In past years, the hospital would make its common areas such as the Eighth Avenue entrance lounge, cafeteria or waiting area near the east entrance available to folks who needed a cool place to get out of the heat.
She said people are pretty good about knowing their limits before heat exhaustion sets in, and she can’t remember ever having to treat a patient in ER for excess heat in all the years she has worked for the hospital.
King said she is more concerned for kids who are more likely to be outside.
“They are the ones not paying attention to symptoms,” she said. In kids, she looks for a faster than normal heart rate as a sign of heat stress. Other symptoms may include heavy sweating, feeling nauseated, muscle cramps, dizziness or weakness, and also feeling cold or clammy.
“Our main concern would be helping someone on oxygen in the event of a power outage, which can sometimes happen during hot spells. Some people don’t have generators, but we have them here,” King said.
To stay cool if a person has to be outdoors in the extreme heat, she recommends they invest in a cooling collar, which is like an ice pack that fits around the back of the neck. She also encourages kids and adults to stay hydrated, have water available to drink, sunscreen, umbrellas or shade, and stay out of midday direct sunlight.
The National Weather Service at LaCrosse, Wisconsin forecasts warmer than normal temperatures continuing through the rest of this week, with shower and storm chances at times. A few strong to severe storms are possible Thursday, with temperatures in the upper 80s through the weekend.