Oelwein heritage celebration shrinks: Railroad Heritage Days set for Aug. 15-16

The Hub City Heritage Railroad Museum and grounds will come alive for visitors the weekend of Aug. 15-16 to celebrate the rich railroad history akin to Oelwein.
Members of Hub City Heritage Corporation that work to preserve the city’s railroad history will host Railroad Heritage Days from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days at the museum and grounds, 26 Second Ave. S.W., two blocks west of the Mealey Hotel in downtown Oelwein.
Club president Ed Raye said the plans have been in the works for some time, however, with all the social gathering issues related to the coronavirus pandemic, they were keeping plans under wraps in case it could not happen.
“We were holding off ‘til the last minute to
announce it due to the coronavirus,” Raye said.
In past years, celebrating the Oelwein Heritage weekend has included Italian-American events, as well as a large flea market weekend, primitive demonstrations, and tours, at the Oelwein Area Historical Society Museum.
Those events have either been canceled or scaled back due to the pandemic.
Italian-American Heritage Day events are canceled this year, with organizers noting the camaraderie associated with the event makes social distancing more than challenging. That combined with the aging population of attendees adds to the concerns for hosting the event, along with the fact that a tornado in late March destroyed the shelter at Red Gate Park that had been the center for the outdoor events over recent years. The city plans to replace the shelter, but construction is not underway at this time.
The Historical Society Museum members are still mulling the possibility of some type of activity, although no formal announcement has been made at this time. Response from flea market vendors was very minimal due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, and the museum itself has postponed its opening all summer. Members that volunteer their time for such events are, for the most part, senior citizens, and considered a vulnerable portion of the population where the virus is concerned.
The Hub City Heritage Railroad Museum and grounds will have center stage for events and Raye says railroad and history buffs will have plenty to see and do over the weekend.
“We plan to have the tower open and will have the model railroad running,” he said, noting that Oelwein’s yard tower is one of only a couple left in the state. The model railroad inside the museum has many intricate details that fascinate both young and old visitors.
Also, outside at the tracks, the handcars will be available for visitors to try out.
“Hopefully, we will have the diesel engine running on the CGW 116A. Our cabooses will be open for tours and we will have the signal display boxcar open,” Raye said.
He added that social distancing will be observed, face masks are preferred, and there will be sanitizers at various locations.
Something new that is being added will be a special slideshow presentation by Mike and Mark Nelson. They will offer the slideshow on Saturday afternoon in the museum, which will feature the Chicago Great Western in operation back in the 1960s.
Raye said that after years of worrying about the Hub City Heritage group fading as original members have passed away, they are beginning to see a resurgence of interest in railroad history.
“We are attracting younger members to the museum, as older members have passed on. It is good to see the interest and be able to share this rich history with a whole new generation. It’s refreshing, and they have new ideas to help us keep Oelwein’s railroad history alive,” Raye said.