The Oelwein High School Vocal Department presented its “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” concert on Monday with performances from Show Choir, Mixed Choir, Belle Voce, Concert Choir and the combined choirs.
Oelwein Class of 2020 alum Blake Perkins choreographed the opening piece the O-Town Rhythmic Invasion Show Choir performed, “Sparkle-jolly-twinkle-jingly” from “Elf, the Musical.”
The closing piece, “Night of Silence,” was performed by the grades 9-12 combined choir without any alumni participation this year owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“Usually we have alumni,” vocal music teacher Darci Fuelling said of the piece. “We’re excited to have them back next year.”
Fuelling thanked accompanist Sue Schlitter and the school administrators, Superintendent Josh Ehn and principals Tim Hadley and assistant Nick Schauf, activities director, for the resources to make the concert happen. Masking, social distancing, increased sanitation and a guest list limited to two family members were among measures taken to slow the pandemic.
She also thanked Husky Broadcasting Club for broadcasting the performance on the Oelwein Huskies YouTube channel and Dick Klapperich for tech fulfillment.
The Daily Register also recorded the combined choir candlelight piece — which was done with electric candles, not to worry. It can be found at oelweindailyregister.com under video.
