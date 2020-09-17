Oelwein High School gears up for unique Homecoming Week

Oelwein High School has selected its Homecoming Court and is gearing up for a unique Homecoming Week, from Sunday, Sept. 20, to Friday, Sept. 25. Students should study up on popular song lyrics to ace the week, because it will be replete with lip sync battles. And they should bring a sweater for the outdoor dance Friday night as lows in the 50s are expected.
It all begins on Sunday, as windows of various businesses will be painted by students.
Each day of the school week will have a competition between grades at the high school. On Monday, the competition is a canned food drive. Students may also opt to dress down on Monday for Pajama Day.
Tuesday’s competition will be a lip sync battle video. The dress-up theme is ]Tacky Tourist Tuesday.
Wednesday will be another lip sync battle video. Students are urged to dress as elderly people.
Thursday in school will bring yet another lip sync battle video. Dress as a frontline hero.
Coronation of the Homecoming king and queen will follow the “reverse parade” and ceremonies. Parade floats will line up after school Thursday in the paved senior parking lot.
The reverse parade will start around 6:30 to 7 p.m. with spectators driving past the parked floats as the band plays.
Spectators, please enter Eighth Avenue SE from the south side to drive by the floats on the way to the stadium for the pep rally. (Fifth or Seventh Street SE both come out south of the high school parking lot.)
The Homecoming Pep Rally will be at Husky Stadium. (Masks required when social distancing cannot be achieved — bring one to be safe.)
• 7 p.m., Band plays the fight song
• 7:05 p.m. Cheerleaders
• 7:15 p.m. Videos of lip sync battle class competitions
• Release results of lip sync competition, canned food drive, window painting and float decorating
• 7:25 p.m. Play video of meeting the Homecoming Court candidates. The Homecoming Court is Naomi Gaede, Jonathan Buehler, Kennedy Lape, Jacob King, Gage Voshell, Cooper Smock, Carsen Jeanes, Abigail Dahl, Sydney Roth, Karlie Wegner, Spencer Logan and Katelyn Rodriguez.
• 7:35 p.m. Candidates play a game
• 7:40 p.m. Crown king and queen
• 7:45 p.m. Both king and queen burn the “O”
• Fight Song ending the night
On Friday, the dress-up theme will be school spirit (purple and gold).
The OHS Homecoming Football game will begin at 7 p.m. The band will play at halftime.
A dance will follow the football game, taking place out on the field until 11 p.m.