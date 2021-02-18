Oelwein High School will host diversity training next week for students, with OHS parent and diversity trainer Saul Grant.
“He’s the founder and owner of Growing Forward Innovations, has a student in OHS and approached me a while ago,” Principal Tim Hadley told the School Board at its Tuesday meeting. “We’ve committed to next week, we’re going to have an assembly for our ninth and 10th graders, then 11th and 12th graders.”
As Growing Forward Innovations, Grant offers diversity and inclusion training, according to Linked In.
Grant, the parent of a local biracial teen, and himself a former Oelwein resident, took part in a Unity for Black Lives discussion call that the city of Oelwein hosted in early August.
Hadley met Grant as a parent in September.
“When I asked him about his profession, he told me he was working to propel his consulting firm forward,” Hadley said. “When he told me the subject matter was diversity, I became excited. At that time we began to discuss his vision for assisting our staff and students.”
Hadley preferred that Grant speak in person. This contributed to the timing of the event, he indicated.
“With Covid restrictions we discussed several options such as video conferencing, creating videos, or sharing materials,” Hadley said.
“My concern was that we would lose Mr. Grant’s passion in real time and in person. I told him when we were ready, we would invite him in person.”
“When we returned to learn 100%, I called Mr. Grant and began to set dates for him sharing staff and students,” Hadley said Thursday. “Yesterday Mr. Grant shared with our entire staff. He was very engaging and shared an interesting perspective. I felt it was important to lay the groundwork for staff before introducing students to this sensitive topic.”
All high school grades will meet with Grant next Wednesday and Thursday in the Williams Center.