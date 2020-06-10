Oelwein (2020_ol_spts_oel_softball_schedule)
Monday, June 15 — 5:30 p.m., Varsity/JV at Waukon
Preview: Oelwein went 0-3 against Waukon in 2019. Waukon won 9-7 on June 5, 2019, in Oelwein and swept a home double header on June 20, 2019, 4-3 and 11-4. That Waukon squad graduated second-team all-conference selection infielder Brigid Berns, but returns first team all-conference selection infielder Annika Headington, now a junior. Oelwein graduated its only player to get all-conference recognition, Carley Jeans, who received honorable mention. The Huskies enter the season with a new head coach, Bob Lape, who formerly coached North Fayette Valley for 25 seasons, including a State Tournament appearance in 2004.
Tuesday, June 16 — 5:30 p.m., Varsity/JV, home vs. Dunkerton
Friday, June 19 — 5:30 p.m., Varsity/JV, home vs. New Hampton
Monday, June 22 — 5:30 p.m., Varsity/JV at Decorah, Decorah High School
Wednesday, June 24 — 5:30 p.m., Varsity/JV, home vs. Crestwood
Friday, June 26 — 5:30 p.m., Varsity/JV at Charles City
Monday, June 29 — 5:30 p.m., Varsity/JV, home vs. Waverly-Shell Rock
Tuesday, June 30 — 5:30 p.m., Varsity/JV, home vs. Waukon
Friday, July 3 — 5:30 p.m., Varsity/JV at New Hampton
Monday, July 6 — 5:30 p.m., Varsity/JV, home vs. Decorah
Tuesday, July 7 — 5:30 p.m., Varsity/JV at Crestwood
Thursday, July 9 — 5:30 p.m., Varsity/JV, home vs. Charles City
Monday, July 13 — 5:30 p.m., Varsity/JV at Waverly-Shell Rock
NEIC 2019 Final Standings
Charles City 18-0 | 37-4
New Hampton 15-3 | 29-8
Crestwood 12-6 | 22-14
Decorah 9-9 | 18-12
Waukon 5-13 | 14-19
Waverly-SR 4-14 | 5-27
Oelwein 0-18 | 5-25