The Oelwein High School Vocal Music Department will present several “mini concerts” on Tuesday, March 9 in the Williams Center Auditorium. Mask up.
Concerts are scheduled to begin on the half-hour from 5:30 p.m. until the last one starts at 8 p.m. at the Williams Center.
“The last time we sang in the auditorium was Tuesday, March 10, 2020,” according to the OHS Vocal Music Facebook page. “To say we’re excited to be back HOME in the (auditorium) is an understatement.”
Grandparents could attend as of last week, the page indicated in reply to a comment, adding: “More details on audience to come.” As of press time Monday, that was all the details. Attendance could be limited.
Attendees are asked to take note what time their favorite singer will be performing. In many cases, they are in large groups not delineated by choirs, so these can be found in the program which is previewed on the OHS Vocal Music Facebook page.
Concerts are organized by song titles:
5:30 p.m.: “Girl is on Fire” Alicia Keys cover, Rayven Borucki; “I’m Gonna Live ’Til I Die,” Frank Sinatra cover, Josh Lopez; and assorted selections from “The Little Mermaid,” which will be determined.
6 p.m. Large group concerts: “Reflection,” from “Mulan”; “Landslide,” Stevie Nicks cover; “I See the Light,” from “Tangled”; “On the Deep Blue Sea” by Mary Donnelly; “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” by John Denver; “Jar of Hearts” by Christina Perrl”; “Only Hope” arranged by Ed Lojeski; “Hey There Delilah,” Plain White T’s cover; and “Hallelujah,” Leonard Cohen cover.
6:30 p.m.: “Stay,” Rihanna cover (sung by large group); “Rise Up,” Audra Day cover, sung by Laura McLane; “Scarborough Fair,” (traditional) arranged by Jay Althouse, sung by Karissa Shannon and Aryn Glew; “One by One,” arranged by George Strid (large group); “Hamilton Women” arranged by Lisa DeSpain, sung by Aryn Glew, Katie Buchtela, Shalymar Evens; “I’m Yours,” Jason Mraz cover, sung by Sara Peti; “Human,” Christina Perrl cover (group); “Tomorrow” from “Annie,” sung by Buchtela and Evens; and “Rhiannon,” Stevie Nicks cover, McLane and Jenna Schmith.
7 p.m.: “We Stand as One,” by Jim Papoulis (sung by large group); “Then Sings My Soul” arranged by Mary McDonald, sung by Karissa Shannon and Jonathan Huber; “A Capital Ship” arranged by Leonard Van Camp, sung by Leighton Patterson and Alex Peters; “Forget Me Not” by Jerry Estes, (sung by large group); “When I Was Your Man,” Bruno Mars cover, sung by Shannon; “The Stars Are With the Voyager” arranged by Jay Althouse, sung by Ella Schunk; “’Til the Stars Fall from the Sky,” arr. Althouse, sung by Shannon, Schunk, Peters and Patterson.
7:30 p.m.: “Deep River,” arranged Victor Johnson, (sung by large group); “Bless the Broken Road,” Rascal Flatts cover, sung by Laney Smith, Maddi Vawter, Morgan Alber and Cole Hamilton;
“Forget Me Not” by Jerry Estes, sung by Dani Gerstenberger, Natalie Albrecht, Lauren Hamilton, Jenna Schmith, Madison Kunkle and Jillian Prouty;
“Afternoon Delight” Starland Vocal Band cover, sung by Shane Schultz, Christian Stoler and Cole Hamilton;
“Do Not Stand at My Grave and Weep” by Laura Farnell, sung by Jenna Schmith, Gerstenberger, Lauren Hamilton; “Requiem” by Craig “Hella” Johnson, sung by Laney Smith, Maddi Vawter, Morgan Alber, Cole Hamilton and Christian Stoler; “Trilogy of Knighthood” by Julie Gardner Bray sung by Andrew Rownd, Ian Paul, Brody Rogers and Jon Huber; “I Will Sing You the Stars” by Mark Burrows, sung by large group.
8 p.m.: “On the Deep Blue Sea” arr. George Strid, sung by Alex Peters, Carter Jeanes, Parker Sperfslage, Duncan Tripp, Patterson and Isaac Opperman;
“Song of Miriam” by Elaine Hagenberg, sung by Abbie Dahl, Dani Gerstenberger, Lauren Hamilton;
“Homeward Bound” arr. Althouse, sung by Brooke Ellis, Natalie Albrecht, Gerstenberger, Abigail Dahl, Lauren Hamilton;
“Stars I Shall Find” by Victor Johnson, sung by Dahl, Alexis Boies, Ellis, Shannon and Kennedy Lape;
“Riders in the Sky,” arranged Norman Luboff, sung by large group; “The Last Blue Rose,” by Courtney and Parker, sung by Ellis, Dahl and Shannon;
“My Heart’s in the Highlands,” by Sherri Porterfield, sung by Taggert Tafolla, Patterson and Sperfslage;
“Praise His Holy Name” by Keith Hampton sung by Dahl, Gerstenberger and Lauren Hamilton; “Fields of Gold” arr. Roger Emmerson sung by large group.