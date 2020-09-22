The Oelwein Area Historical Museum is participating in the citywide garage sales this weekend, Sept. 25-26. Although nine months of the year are almost over, this will mark the first fundraiser of 2020 for the museum that is dedicated to “preserving the past in the present, for everyone in the future.”
Like other non-profit organizations, the Historical Museum has struggled during 2020. Normally scheduled fundraisers have been cancelled due to the pandemic and fears of spreading COVID-19 among its senior membership.
“No soup and pie night fundraiser, no Heritage Days for us this year,” remarked Lora Saunders, Historical Society member. “How we have missed them both, personally and monetarily.”
Saunders said it takes much more than is raised through special events to keep the Oelwein Area Historical Museum operating as it should. Members are hoping for the generosity of the public at this weekend’s “threefold fundraiser” to help them meet their bills through the year.
The membership is adding to the standard garage sale fare with sack lunches to-go and a bake sale at the Museum located on Second Avenue Southeast between Arnold Motors and the National Guard Armory. Hours for the weekend are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26.
“Our meeting room is well-filled with neat, neat things, and our bakers are hard at work,” Saunders reports, adding that COVID-19 guidelines will be in place and masks are required. “Please don’t let this deter you from helping yourselves to some bargains, while helping keep the Museum up and operating.”
Among the many items lining tables in the museum rooms, is a vast collection of Mickey Mouse® and Disney® artifacts, clothing and trinkets, all in top condition. Collectors won’t want to miss the opportunity to glean a few new pieces from this display.
Saunders said keeping younger generations interested in the history and heritage that is preserved in museums is difficult to accomplish, but she feels encouraged after seeing newcomers joining their “sister museum” the Hub City Heritage Railroad Museum.
“They seem to be exuding a moving ahead fell and attitude and that’s great. The fact that they are uncovering new blood in the form of young men (and women) who love all that the railroad stands for is fantastic! Keep up the great work all of you. And please remember that both museums are full of history for all to enjoy,” she said.