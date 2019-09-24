Oelwein firefighters responded to a house fire at 921 2nd Ave. NE around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
The occupants of the house had evacuated safely.
Smoke, but no flames, was visible to bystanders watching the crew work.
According to Fayette County online property records, the house is owned by Davey Doin’s, LLC, care of Davey Smith of Waverly. The corporation took ownership of it in December of 2012.
It is a one-story wood frame house built in 1952. The county’s parcel report lists its condition as “below normal.”