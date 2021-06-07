As the new Dollar General store gets closer to construction, questions were raised about the status of the house at 232 First Ave. S.E. and the former carwash at the corner to the south.
Re/Max Oelwein Realty is working with the Dollar General corporation to prepare the area for the future store, which will be a Dollar General “plus,” of approximately 15,000 sq. ft. or more than double the space of the current store in Oelwein.
Noelle Coleman, spokesperson for Re/Max, said the “plus” designation means there will be more offerings of the Dollar General lines of home décor and furnishings, clothing and many other items.
Coleman said plans are to demolish the former cement block carwash. That demolition is slated to begin next Monday. The house, which has been sold, will be moved by professional house mover Eric Zieser of Hazleton.
The house moving was scheduled to begin over the past weekend, however, asbestos was discovered and must be mitigated before the move can take place. Coleman said Dollar General has graciously given a week’s extension to get the asbestos removed and then the house.
After the asbestos is mitigated, Zieser and his crew will come in and jack the house up off the foundation in preparation to moving it. The destination for the house is Independence, but the new location is not known. It will be an interesting process for observers to watch.
Dollar General had announced at the start of this year, the company’s plans to build a new store in Oelwein. It is expected that as soon as the land is cleared of the carwash and house, construction will get underway. The store and parking lot will take up the span along Third Street Southeast from South Frederick to First Avenue and will be a great addition to the downtown business district.