The Oelwein Community School District will celebrate homecoming week beginning Sunday, Sept. 15 through Saturday, Sept. 21. It’s a special and exciting time in the schools when students and staff are especially proud to be part of the Oelwein Huskies tradition.
The 2019 Homecoming King and Queen candidates were selected this week and introduced during a meet the candidates assembly Friday.
King candidates are Adam Deaner, Nick Dittmer, Cameren Palmer, Hunter Penhollow, Andrew Roete and Richard Tournier. The 2019 Homecoming King will be crowned following the homecoming parade 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, through downtown Oelwein that ends at Plaza Park. There the coronation will take place and the new king will ignite the burning of the “O.”
Queen candidates are Jade Alber, Olivia Cummings, Aly Duffy, Lauren Harrison, Isabella Rael, Natalie Stasi and Morgan Vawter. The 2019 Homecoming Queen will be crowned during halftime of the football game Friday evening in Husky Stadium.
There are numerous activities planned for homecoming week to build excitement for the coronations and game.
On Sunday, Sept. 15, a volleyball showdown will take place at the high school gym at 6 p.m. Window painting of downtown businesses will also be done on Sunday.
Monday is Career Day at the schools. Students are invited to dress in the uniform/style of a career they are interested in.
Tuesday is Decades Day. Pick a favorite decade and fad to wear for the day.
Wednesday is Super Hero/Character Day. Students can dress like their favorite super hero or character that day.
Thursday is Class Color day. The following grades and colors apply: freshmen, pre-k, third and seventh graders – white; sophomores, kindergarten, fourth and eighth graders – green; juniors, first and fifth graders – pink; and seniors, second and sixth graders – black.
Friday is Purple and Gold day and of course everyone is encouraged to wear the school colors proudly. A pep rally to get everybody fired up for the homecoming game will take place at 1:15 p.m. in the high school gym.
The Oelwein Huskies’ football game against the Charles City Comets begins at 7 p.m. A football tailgate smoked pork meal will be held in the high school bus barn 4:30-9 p.m. sponsored by the Band Boosters. A smoked pork sandwich with baked beans, chips, bar and beverage will be available for $7 or $4 for just the sandwich. Funds from this tailgate supper will support the Pride of the Huskies Marching Band trip to Disney World in December.
Homecoming Week wraps up with the traditional dance Saturday, Sept. 21, 8-11 p.m. in the high school gym.