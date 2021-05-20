The Oelwein Husky Booster Club 2021 Golf Outing will be on Saturday, June 5, at Hickory Grove Golf Course in Oelwein. The entry fee for the 18-hole, four person scramble format is $200 per team, and includes a cart. The day will include special golf events, lunch, raffle prizes and awards. Registration is at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Lunch-on-the-go is at noon with awards and social time to follow. To register your team, contact Ryan Dietzenbach at ryandietzenbach@gmail.com or call/text 319-231-3887.
The booster club raises money to support athletics at Oelwein Community Schools.