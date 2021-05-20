Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The Oelwein Husky Booster Club 2021 Golf Outing will be on Saturday, June 5, at Hickory Grove Golf Course in Oelwein. The entry fee for the 18-hole, four person scramble format is $200 per team, and includes a cart. The day will include special golf events, lunch, raffle prizes and awards. Registration is at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Lunch-on-the-go is at noon with awards and social time to follow. To register your team, contact Ryan Dietzenbach at ryandietzenbach@gmail.com or call/text 319-231-3887.

The booster club raises money to support athletics at Oelwein Community Schools.

Tags

Trending Food Videos