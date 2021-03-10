Oelwein High School Individual Speech students have received their scores back from the district contest judges, and they all received a coveted “division I” rating in their categories, coach Jillian Tomasino reports.
This earned them passage to the state contest.
Selah Hadley performed “Nothing Short of Wonderful” from the musical, “Dogfight,” in the solo musical theater category.
Aryn Glew performed “My Dad’s Deployment” in original oratory and “Knowing Everything, but Knowing Nothing” in after dinner speech.
Logan Cockerham prepared on the spot and addressed the topic ”What can Social Media do to help Prevent ‘Fake News’?” which is how the spontaneous speaking category works.
Participants recorded their submissions and sent them to a judge, Tomasino indicated.
“We will hopefully be hosting our own state competition next Thursday, pending some details being finalized,” she said.