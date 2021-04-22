The Oelwein Chapter of the National Honor Society inducted 20 new members on Wednesday in its annual ceremony at the Williams Performing Arts Center.
Dr. Tim Gilson, former Oelwein High School principal, was the keynote speaker. Today, he is the assistant department head of Educational Psychology, Foundations and Leadership Studies at the University of Northern Iowa.
“What do you say to a group of young people who have already achieved so much in their lives,” Gilson said. “And then the more I thought about it the more I realized that it really doesn’t matter who says it, or what they say, but we need to let them understand what it is they accomplished. Help them understand the great things they’ve already done. and use that to propel them to the future, and that’s what I hope can be the message.”
The Oelwein Chapter inducted two new senior members —Abbie Hovatter and Carsen Jeanes — and 18 junior members: Morgan Alber, Payton Arndt, Falynn Buehler, Dani Gerstenberger, Cole Hamilton, Malayna Kiel, Madeline McShane, Ian Paul, Jillian Prouty, Carter Reising, Brody Rogers, Andrew Rownd, Brennan Sauser, Jenna Schmith, Laney Smith, Kaylie Stewart, Christian Stoler and Molly Trumblee.
Chapter adviser Karolyn Kane and Oelwein High School Principal Tim Hadley inducted members and gave seniors members gold cords to wear at graduation. Because the pandemic prevented NHS from having this ceremony last year, senior members also received their NHS chapter pin.
Senior members include Alexis Boies, Jonathan Buehler, Samantha Duffy, Brooke Ellis, Naomi Gaede, Jacob King, Kennedy Lape, Isabella Lopez, Ethan Studebaker and Taggert Tafolla.
The National Honor Society officers for 2020-2021 are Isabella Lopez, president; Brooke Ellis, vice-president; Alexis Boies, treasurer and Samantha Duffy, secretary.
In his keynote, Gilson reflected on his time as the Oelwein High School principal and working with the faculty on the National Honor Society Selection Committee.
“You are here not because of some pre-ordained selection process without specific requirements of expectations,” he said. “You are here because of what you have done thus far in your high school career and because that sets you apart from others and that you should never forget.”
Grades play a major part in the selection process, but there is much more, he said.
“It’s the other attributes of your character and your leadership that you will be remembered for and will have the largest impact on what you truly become as an individual,” he said.
Gilson told the students that their parents undoubtedly raised them to succeed academically, but they also instilled high morals, strong work ethic and unmatched character.
“President Abraham Lincoln once said, ‘Character is like a tree, and reputation like its shadow. The shadow is what we think of it and the tree is the real thing.’
He delved into what that means.
“You will leave this school with a reputation, and one that I can only assume is a pretty darn good one,” he said. “I read the papers, watch the social media blogs. I know the great things and accolades that come out of this school are represented in large part by a lot of the young people sitting in this room tonight.”
People will remember them by their accomplishments in sports, music, theater and other activities such as FFA, he said.
“Lincoln believed that these accolades were really your shadow and not truly who you are,” he said, segueing to a quote from legendary coach John Wooden.
“Wooden said, ‘The true test on one’s character is what that person does when no one is watching.’ To me, and I would argue Lincoln would agree, this is the tree, or the real thing.”
Already embedded in NHS members’ character is the drive to act not for the good of reputation, but because it’s simply the right or kind thing to do, he said. And that kind of persona is key to being selected for NHS and what members become long after they leave high school.
Gilson recognized that the students have been leaders during their high school years and he talked about what it really takes.
“Being in a leadership position does not mean you are a leader,” he said. “Leadership is not a position, it’s a person. You should never forget that your aspirations as a leader must be to become a leader that will follow voluntarily even if you have no title or position. After all, leadership is an aspiration and a choice.”
He urged the students to use what they have learned continue to serve as leaders.
“Leadership begins with believing in yourself, having the conviction to see your dreams become reality, understanding that yes, failure is a part of that process, and helping others gain success through your positive influence,” he said.
He added that NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan said it best when he said, “Earn your leadership everyday.”
He concluded with a quote that speaks to him and that he has had taped to his computer for more than 10 years: “It’s not supposed to be easy, it’s supposed to be worth it.”