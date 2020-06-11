Tropical weather systems rarely track through the Midwest. Most of the time, Iowans learn about them through news and weather broadcasts
Fayette County was hit with a deluge of rain Tuesday, June 9, caused by Tropical Storm Cristobal as it moved up from the Gulf of Mexico and through the Mississippi River Valley, turning into Tropical Depression Cristobal. According to the National Weather Service, Tuesday’s event was only the second time on record that a tropical weather system center tracked through Iowa, and only the third time it crossed part of Wisconsin.
As the storm moved into the region from the south during the afternoon it brought extremely heavy rainfall to the Oelwein area, with local amounts exceeding 5 inches. The system went into a stall pattern over Fayette County with Oelwein and Maynard taking the brunt of its force. Maynard rain total from the NWS was 4.6 inches, Fayette 4.5 inches, Waucoma, 4.24 inches, West Union, 3.83 inches and Eldorado, 2.58 inches.
Flash flooding, mudslides, washouts and rapidly rising streams were seen throughout the area. Many Oelwein residents reported having water in their basements, some just a small amount, and others several inches or deeper.
City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger reported 18 inches of water in the basement of his home in the 300 block of First Avenue NE.
“I feel the pain others are going through right now. There’s not much to do but start cleaning up,” he said.
Mulfinger noted there have been conversations on social media about the city conducting a flood debris pickup for local residents that have to dispose of ruined items from their basements. He said he is currently discussing with City Council members some options for a curbside event, for which the city would haul stuff away. Mulfinger said feedback from Council will determine if this will happen.
Mulfinger said anyone who has backup in their basement is advised to call the city’s insurance carrier, which is Vogel Insurance and it will be handled from that office.
Dry Run Creek, which is the small stream that meanders through Oelwein from the northeast to southwest from Outer Road to Wings Park, along Red Gate Park, behind the wastewater treatment plant and feeds into Lake Oelwein, literally came out of its banks before suppertime Tuesday. Normally a picturesque wading creek, it swelled into a raging river that toppled a portion of fence along Diamond 1 at Wings Park, inundated the city’s north parking lot and a three-block area from the Community Plaza, Viper Lanes, the Coliseum, City Hall and fire station, and filled the viaduct as muddy, churning water from the heavy rains swept through the city.
Mulfinger said damage to the viaduct is extensive and both the north and south lanes have washed out severely causing the city to close off all traffic through the structure. He said the damage will be evaluated as cleanup continues.
“The Council has done an excellent job of directing set-aside funds for emergency situations such as this,” Mulfinger said. “It could be opened back up before the weekend after some temporary road patching is done.”
The city administrator said Wings Park saw a significant amount of damage to Diamond 1, and a road at the City Park Campground that is the one closest to Otter Creek below the dam is completely washed out.
“We’re still working through estimates right now of the damages. We hope to get a better idea on the total costs as the week comes to a close,” he said. “The city saw a great response to the emergency situations all around town on Tuesday from the volunteer firefighters and department, police and reserve officers and people in general helping others. It is good to see people working together in a crisis.”
A look ahead at the weather forecast shows no sign of rain for the next week with sunny and partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures for the weekend.