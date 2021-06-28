Organizers of the traditional Italian Heritage Fest are ready to put the year of the pandemic behind them. They have set Saturday, Aug. 21, for this year’s event at Red Gate Park in Oelwein. This will be the inaugural event for the park’s new shelter and modern rest rooms.
The day will be filled with catching up with friends, family and former residents, bocce ball and food. Italian sausage and meatball sandwiches will be served 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The outdoor Mass at Woodlawn Cemetery will take place at 4 p.m. Following Mass, a potluck will be held at the Oelwein American Legion Hall, 108 First St. S.W. Out-of-town guests are not required to bring anything but an appetite